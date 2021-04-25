JSU baseball: Gamecocks lose Sunday series finale to Morehead State

Jacksonville State lost the final contest of a three-game set to Morehead State 6-3 at home Sunday afternoon.
Morehead State (20-15, 10-5 Ohio Valley Conference) took two of three from JSU (19-20, 9-9), which fell to fifth place in the league standings.
Morehead scored once in the top of the second inning, three times in the third and once in the fourth for a 5-0 lead.
JSU got a run in the bottom of the fourth on Carson Crowe's homer. The Gamecocks added two more runs in the bottom of the ninth when Jaylyn Williams slugged a two-run homer following Alex Webb's single.
Four to know
—Williams finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and his batting average is up to .323.
—Webb, Crowe and Alex Carignan each went 2-for-4.
—Cole Frederick was 0-for-3 with two walks.
—Colin Casey started and worked 2⅓ innings, allowing three earned runs. Jackson Tavel pitched two innings and allowed an earned run. Isaiah Magwood worked the final 4⅔ innings, struck out four and allowed one walk, four hits and one run, which was earned.