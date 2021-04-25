You are the owner of this article.
JSU baseball: Gamecocks lose Sunday series finale to Morehead State

JSU head coach Jim Case speaks with the umpires at the plate meeting during the JSU vs Troy NCAA baseball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State lost the final contest of a three-game set to Morehead State 6-3 at home Sunday afternoon.

Morehead State (20-15, 10-5 Ohio Valley Conference) took two of three from JSU (19-20, 9-9), which fell to fifth place in the league standings.

Morehead scored once in the top of the second inning, three times in the third and once in the fourth for a 5-0 lead.

JSU got a run in the bottom of the fourth on Carson Crowe's homer. The Gamecocks added two more runs in the bottom of the ninth when Jaylyn Williams slugged a two-run homer following Alex Webb's single.

Four to know

—Williams finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and his batting average is up to .323.

—Webb, Crowe and Alex Carignan each went 2-for-4.

—Cole Frederick was 0-for-3 with two walks.

—Colin Casey started and worked 2⅓ innings, allowing three earned runs. Jackson Tavel pitched two innings and allowed an earned run. Isaiah Magwood worked the final 4⅔ innings, struck out four and allowed one walk, four hits and one run, which was earned.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

