JSU baseball: Gamecocks lose rubber match against No. 24 FGCU

jsu v u south alabama baseball 022 tw.jpg

JSU baseball head coach Jim Case walks to the dugout at the end of an inning.

 Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State’s baseball team dropped the rubber match of its three-game series with No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday, falling to the Eagles 12-5.

JSU’s normal Sunday starter, Eli Zielinski, didn’t pitch against FGCU. Instead, Colin Casey got the start, and he ran into trouble immediately, serving up a three-run home run to Joe Kinker in the first inning.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.