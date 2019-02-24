JACKSONVILLE -- The Jacksonville State baseball team lost for the fifth time in a row Sunday with a 16-7 defeat at Jacksonville University.
JU swept the three-game series. After both teams struggled to hit in the first two contests, the home Dolphins pounded out 16 hits and 15 earned runs against six Jacksonville State pitchers.
JSU (2-5) will play at UAB on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and at Troy on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Four to know
--Alex Strachan and Taylor Craven each hit a solo home run.
--Catcher Nic Gaddis went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk for JSU. Isaac Alexander was 2-for-4 with two singles, an RBI and a walk.
--Nash Adams tripled, and Carson Crowe doubled. Tre Kirklin was 1-or-3 with an RBI on a sacrifice fly. Brook Brannon went 2-for-2 with two runs off the bench.
--Freshman pitcher Isaiah Magwood started but got only three outs and allowed five runs.