JSU baseball: Gamecocks lose extra-inning affair against Bradley

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State baseball coach Jim Case will have to wait at least one more night to notch win No. 650.
Bradley’s Jackson Chatterton made sure of it.
With the Gamecocks one strike away from victory, Chatterton launched a solo home run off JSU reliever Jake Peppers to tie the game in the top of the ninth inning, and the Braves went on to win 4-3 after Connor O’Brien took Peppers deep in the 11th.
“We know that in our game you can’t run out the clock,” Case said. “I give a lot of credit to their guy. It was a long at-bat. He fouled off several pitches, and he finally got one that he could handle, and he hit it.”
Peppers (2-1) was lights out before running into Chatterton, striking out four of the first five batters he faced. The junior from Geraldine finished the night as the hard-luck loser. He fanned six over four innings, but two of the three hits he allowed left the yard.
“I thought Peppers was great,” Case said. “I thought he got after it, but they hit a couple of balls.”
Chatterton’s home run cost AJ Causey his first win of the season. The sophomore from Harvest was locked in from the first pitch. He struck out the side in the first inning and allowed just one hit over his first four innings.
Causey, who served as JSU’s closer last season, set career highs in innings pitched and strikeouts Friday. He fanned 10 over seven innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits.
“I thought he was real good,” Case said. “He’s run into a little bit of difficulty in that fourth, fifth. Not tonight. He was really good tonight.”
Jacob Kisting, who started for Bradley, went toe-to-toe with Causey. He whiffed 12 Gamecocks over six innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits and three walks.
The Gamecocks’ struggles at the plate continued after Kisting exited. JSU managed just six hits and struck out 20 times Friday.
Carson Crowe provided the biggest highlight of the night for the Gamecocks when he crushed a sixth-inning home run to right field to give JSU a 3-2 lead. Everyone inside Jim Case Stadium knew it was gone, including a disgusted Kisting and Bradley right fielder Carson Husmann, who barely moved after he saw the ball leave Crowe’s bat. It was the second home run of the season for Crowe and his first since the second game of the season Feb. 18 at Georgia
Crowe, who entered the game hitting just .200, also laced a double in the bottom of the 10th inning.
“He smoked that. He smoked the double in the 10th inning,” Case said. “That’s a good thing for us. We need to get his bat back rolling again.”
What to know
—Mason Maners extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a walk in the first inning. He came around to score the game’s first run on an RBI single from Caleb Johnson. Maners’ drove in Brennen Norton with a fifth-inning double for the Gamecocks’ second run. He added a single in the seventh inning and finished the game 2-for-4.
—Will Fincher led off the bottom of the 11th with a pinch-hit single and advanced to second with two outs after a throwing error on Bradley catcher Connor Manthey. That’s as far as Fincher would get, however, after Javon Hernandez struck out to end the game.
—T.J. Reeves, who entered the game hitting .441 this season, struggled against the Braves. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.
Who said
—Case on the Gamecocks striking out 20 times: “It’s too many. It really is. I’m going to start off by giving credit to their guys. When you are able to do that, you don’t do it with smoke and mirrors. I thought that they pitched really well tonight, and we’ll have to be better offensively.”
Next up
—JSU (3-6) will host Bradley (3-3) on Saturday at 6 p.m. before closing the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.