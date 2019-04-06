Southeast Missouri snapped Jacksonville State's win streak at four straight, but the Gamecocks made it close.
JSU fell 9-8 at Cape Girardeau, Mo., but trailed 9-3 after seven innings. The Gamecocks scored five times in the eighth, and in the ninth, they had pinch-runner Grant Atkins on second base and Nash Adams at bat with two outs. Adams struck out to end the game.
JSU (15-15, 7-4) and SEMO (15-16, 5-9) will play the third game of their Ohio Valley Conference series Sunday at 1 p.m. Each team has taken one game in the series.
Four to know
—In the seventh, Alex Strachan homered to lead off the inning, and Adams belted a two-run blast. Isaac Alexander's double drove in Nic Gaddis, and Chase Robinson's single up the middle drove home Alexander.
—Adams finished 2-for-5 with a double, a homer and three RBIs. Strachan was 3-for-5 with a homer and an RBI. Alexander and Gaddis each went 2-for-5 with a double. Cole Frederick had one hit, which was a run-scoring triple in the first inning.
—Tre Kirklin missed four games with an injured hand but returned for Friday's game and went 0-for-4. On Saturday, he had a better day, going 1-for-3 with a pair of walks from the leadoff spot.
—Trey Fortner (1-4) struggled through 3⅔ innings, allowing seven hits and five earned runs. Michael Gilliland (1⅓ innings) and Corley Woods (two-thirds of an inning) shined in relief at the end of the game, with neither allowing a hit or a run.