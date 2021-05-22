JSU baseball: Gamecocks' last chance to make OVC tourney ends when Morehead beats Belmont

Jacksonville State was eliminated from contention for the Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament Saturday.
The Gamecocks (26-27, 16-14 OVC) finished tied for fourth with Austin Peay (22-31, 16-14), but the Govs won the tiebreaker by taking two of three in their regular-season series. That gave Austin Peay fourth place and the final spot in the four-team field.
JSU had one last hope of making the tournament if Morehead State lost all three games of its series at Belmont, which entered having lost nine straight.
Belmont won the first game Friday 4-3 and the first game of a Saturday doubleheader 6-5, but Morehead State held on to win the second game 9-6.
Morehead State (24-21, 13-11) finished third. Southeast Missouri (27-19, 17-10) was first, and Murray State (30-23, 18-12) was second. The tournament will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Jackson, Tenn.
This is the first time JSU had missed the OVC tournament since entering the league in the summer of 2003. The league took six teams for the baseball tournament until increasing to eight in 2017. The field was reduced to four to make it less costly at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic had taken a toll on the finances of OVC schools.