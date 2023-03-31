JSU baseball: Gamecocks keep bashing at the plate to stay unbeaten in ASUN

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State has hit so well in the past three weeks that even the No. 9 hitter in the lineup has seen his batting average jump more than 100 points.
Starting shortstop Michael Dallas went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Friday night's 11-4 home win over Kennesaw State. The win improved JSU to 7-0 in the ASUN Conference, and that's good for first place all alone, with nobody else having fewer than two losses. Stetson, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville and Lipscomb all have two ASUN defeats.
In the past 11 games, Dallas has gone 14-for-35 and seen his average go from .149 to .256.
"I've continued to be confident in myself," said Dallas, a sophomore and a transfer from Kentucky. "It's baseball, man. It's easy to get down on yourself when you have a little bit of a slow start. As long as you keep your head up and confident in your abilities, it'll turn around."
The thing is, Dallas is hardly the only guy who's been hot for JSU. Eight of the nine starters got at least one hit Friday night, as JSU pounded Kennesaw State ace Blake Wehunt (3-2) for nine hits and eight runs in 3⅔ innings.
In all seven ASUN games, the Gamecocks have pounded out at least 11 hits. They've scored at least 10 runs in six of the seven contests. JSU is hitting .303 for the season, but that figure is .393 against ASUN opponents.
"That's crazy," JSU coach Jim Case said, "especially against what I consider a very quality arm tonight."
Case points to Dallas and the others who hit in the bottom half of the order as a big reason JSU is scoring so much — and winning so much. After starting the year 4-10, JSU is now 14-12 overall.
Wehunt pitched efficiently through the first three innings, although he gave up a two-run homer to Mason Maners. In the fourth, the Gamecocks touched him up for six runs.
With one out and a runner on base, No. 6 hitter Carson Crowe worked a walk. After Derrick Jackson flew out for the second out, No. 8 hitter Will Fincher beat out a grounder to first base.
Dallas, the No. 9 hitter, walked to bring home a run. that brought up the top of the order, with Bear Madliak singling home two runs, Javon Hernandez tripling home two runs, and Maners scoring Hernandez with a bunt single.
"To me, I look at the bottom of our lineup, which was not doing a whole lot three or four weeks ago. It's so funny, since we've been taking off, they have been hot," Case said.
Meanwhile, JSU ace AJ Causey (3-0) worked 5⅓ innings, gave up four hits, walked three and struck out 12 to limit Kennesaw. The Owls scored two runs against him, but both were unearned. He did all this, even though he was sick this week, including one day when he showed up ill enough that the JSU coaches sent him home.
"I thought he was as gutsy as he could be," Case said. "We didn't know what we were going to get from him. He said he felt great beforehand, but he started to feel it a little bit. Hopefully, he can rest. (Saturday) would be a day when he would run a lot, but I don't think so."
—Hernandez went 3-for-5 to push his average up to .387. About three weeks ago, he was hitting .222. He has a hit in 12 of his last 13 games, and in eight of those games, he had at least two hits.
—Maners was 2-for-5 with three RBIs. He has gotten on base in 38 straight games, which is the second longest active streak in the country.
—Dallas made three sterling defensive plays at shortstop. He dove for a shot up the middle, gloved it, bounced to his feet and threw out the runner. He also turned a double play when he fielded a grounder, stepped on the bag and threw out the runner at first. In another instance, Hernandez fielded a grounder at second base, flipped the ball to Dallas, who caught it with his bare hand and threw to first for the out.
—Dallas on the team's hitting: "Everybody is feeding off everybody else. Nobody stops. Other teams may get excited when we get two outs, but that's when we do most of the damage, when we get two outs. Everybody keeps fighting. Honestly, give the credit to our starting pitching. They give our hitters all the freedom in the world before they throw up zeroes day in and day out. Everything is coming together at the right time."
—Case on Fincher beating out an infield hit: "He's hitting .351, and I bet he's had six infield hits. You don't have many slumps when you can run like that."
—Case on being 7-0 in the ASUN: "We can't be any better than that. I'm extremely happy. The first two weekends, I said very plainly I thought we were the better team, but the better team doesn't always win six out of six. So, I was proud of our guys for that. I thought tonight was the best team that we have played and we faced a very quality pitcher, no question."
—JSU and Kennesaw State (11-12, 3-4) will play again Saturday at Jim Case Stadium at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.