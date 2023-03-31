 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Gamecocks keep bashing at the plate to stay unbeaten in ASUN

Over the last 11 games, Jacksonville State's Michael Dallas has improved his batting average from .149 to .256.

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State has hit so well in the past three weeks that even the No. 9 hitter in the lineup has seen his batting average jump more than 100 points.

Starting shortstop Michael Dallas went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Friday night's 11-4 home win over Kennesaw State. The win improved JSU to 7-0 in the ASUN Conference, and that's good for first place all alone, with nobody else having fewer than two losses. Stetson, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville and Lipscomb all have two ASUN defeats.

