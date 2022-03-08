JSU baseball: Gamecocks' home game against Troy postponed to Wednesday

Jacksonville State's home baseball game against Troy has been postponed from Tuesday evening to Wednesday at 2 p.m.
According to a news release, the postponement is because of a line of rain showers that are expected to hit the area Tuesday.
The game will not be available on ESPN+ because of the JSU women's basketball team hosting Liberty in the semifinals of the 2022 ASUN Women's Basketball Championship on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Wednesday's contest will have an audio-only stream on YouTube. The audio link will be available on JSUGamecockSports.com.
Tickets that were bought for the Tuesday game will be honored Wednesday.
JSU (4-6) has won four straight. This game will be the 134th meeting between the two longtime rivals with the Trojans leading the series 76-59.