JSU baseball: Gamecocks hire pitching coach with Auburn, Tennessee ties

Jacksonville State announced the hiring of baseball pitching coach Aaron Everett in a news release Wednesday.
Everett joins new head baseball coach Steve Bieser, who is taking over for the retired Jim Case.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 87F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 3:09 pm
Jacksonville State announced the hiring of baseball pitching coach Aaron Everett in a news release Wednesday.
Everett joins new head baseball coach Steve Bieser, who is taking over for the retired Jim Case.
Everett has served as Auburn's director of player development the past two seasons under head coach Butch Thompson. He worked with the Tigers’ pitchers, helping Auburn to the College World Series in 2022.
"Aaron comes highly recommended from the coaching staff at Auburn University, whom I respect very much. He has worked under Coach Thompson focusing on pitcher development and is ready for the next step at Jacksonville State to lead our pitching department," Bieser said in the release. "Aaron has high energy, great knowledge and is a servant leader. Aaron has great ties to the area, which will help our recruiting efforts in the state. I am very excited to have him join our talented staff."
Before going to Auburn, Everett served as an assistant coach at Tennessee Wesleyan (2017), Albany State (2018) and Alabama-Huntsville (2019). He was head coach at Southern Union Community College in 2020-21. He also was head coach at Loudon (Tenn.) High School for three years and an assistant at Altha (Fla.) High School for two years.
As a collegiate player, Everett spent three seasons at Tennessee as a relief pitcher in 2006-08, posting an 8-2 record with a 3.23 ERA in 49 appearances. He also played at Lee University in 2010 where he was all-conference and helped his team to second place in the NAIA World Series. Everett spent one season in the San Diego Padres organization as a pitcher.
"I am excited to be joining the Jax State baseball family," Everett said in the release. "I have so much respect and admiration for Coach Case and the legacy he left for this program. It is an honor to be chosen to be part of the staff that will pick up where he left off. Coach Bieser has a vision for this program and I believe he has assembled a strong coaching staff to help him bring it to fruition. The future is extremely bright for Gamecock baseball."
A native of Loudon, Tenn., Everett is married to Joanna Stewart Everett. They have three children: Rackley, Marion and Lila.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.