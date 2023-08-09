 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

JSU baseball: Gamecocks hire pitching coach with Auburn, Tennessee ties

JSU baseball teaser
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Jacksonville State announced the hiring of baseball pitching coach Aaron Everett in a news release Wednesday.

Everett joins new head baseball coach Steve Bieser, who is taking over for the retired Jim Case.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.