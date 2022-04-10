JSU baseball: Gamecocks give up three runs in ninth to lose at Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas scored three times in the bottom of the ninth to beat Jacksonville State 5-4 and send the Gamecocks home with two losses in the three-game series.
JSU had turned to ace reliever A.J. Causey after the sixth inning, and he didn't allow a run in the seventh or eighth innings.
In the ninth, he hit a batter and gave up a single. A sacrifice bunt moved up the runners, and UCA's Noah Argenta drove in two runs with a single. He moved up to second base on the throw home, and he scored on R.J. Pearson's single.
This tangles the ASUN West Division race. Central Arkansas (13-17, 8-4 ASUN) is tied for first with Eastern Kentucky (21-11, 8-4), which lost three straight at Lipscomb.
JSU (13-16, 7-5) and Lipscomb (18-14, 7-5) are tied for third place.
Six to know
--Jake Peppers made his first conference start for JSU and allowed only one run in five innings of work. He allowed one hit and a walk while striking out nine.
--Dylan Hathcock worked to one batter in relief, allowing a hit. Camden Lovrich pitched an inning and gave up two hits and no runs.
--Mason Maners was 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a walk.
--Brennen Norton was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
--Isaac Alexander was 1-for-3 with a double and a run.
--JSU will play at Troy on Tuesday at 6 p.m.