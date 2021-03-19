JSU baseball: Gamecocks give up five straight walks in bottom of ninth to lose

Jacksonville State's Christian Edwards allowed no hits in seven innings of work, but Murray State touched up the bullpen to beat the Gamecocks 3-2 on Friday.
It was the Ohio Valley Conference opener for JSU.
Edwards struck out nine and walked three, but he had thrown 106 pitches through his seven innings. Homestanding Murray State got a run off in the eighth to make it 2-1.
In the ninth, the roof caved in. JSU walked five straight batters with no outs to bring home the tying and winning runs.
JSU (7-9, 0-1 OVC) will play at Murray State (9-8, 3-1) again today in a doubleheader at noon.
Four to know
—JSU got both of its runs in the second inning when Cole Frederick and Zeth Malcom each delivered an RBI single, scoring Carson Crowe and Javier Ramirez.
—JSU finished with seven singles by Frederick, Malcom, Alex Webb, Alex Strachan, Nash Adams, Tre Kirklin and Ramirez. Frederick, Kirklin, Adams and Ramirez each walked. The Gamecocks had no extra-base hits.
—Malcom was the designated hitter and batted second. That was his second start of the season. After going 1-for-4 against Murray State, he is 5-for-11 for the season in limited appearances.
—JSU had at least one base runner in eight of its nine innings at bat.