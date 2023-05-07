JSU baseball: Gamecocks give up 11 runs in one inning, fall to Liberty

Jacksonville State's baseball team looked to be in good shape heading into the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday, but then disaster struck.
Liberty scored 11 runs in the sixth and went on to beat the Gamecocks 18-8 in eight innings. The Flames took the series after run-ruling JSU on Saturday and Sunday.
The Gamecocks held an 8-2 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. JSU starter Jake Peppers had given up just three hits and issued no walks through five innings, but he walked the first two batters he faced in the sixth and both came around to score before Peppers departed.
Colin Casey came on in relief and issued a walk and a hit by pitch before exiting without recording an out. He was charged with two earned runs. Austin Cornelius got the first out of the inning but allowed the next four batters to reach on three walks and a hit by pitch. Cornelius allowed four earned runs over one-third of an inning. Trey Fortner came in and gave up a grand slam to the first batter he faced. The next four batters reached against Fortner on a double, single, a walk and a hit by pitch. Fortner allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks over 1⅓ innings.
Sam Maynard finished the game for the Gamecocks, allowing four earned runs on four hits and four walks over two-thirds of an inning. In total JSU pitchers allowed 12 hits, 12 walks and hit three batters.
—Mason Maners was the only Gamecock with more than one hit. He went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
—Bear Madliak went 1-for-5 with an RBI double.
—Derrick Jackson Jr. went 1-for-4 with a solo home run.
—Carson Crowe went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and a stolen base.
—Brennan Norton went 1-for-4 and scored one run.
—Jarrett Eaton went 1-for-3 with a double and scored two runs.
—T.J. Reeves went 1-for-4 with a stolen base.
—Caleb Johnson walked twice, scored one run and drove in two.
—Javon Hernandez went 0-for-2 but walked and scored one run.
JSU (22-25, 15-9 ASUN) will host Central Arkansas next weekend. Friday and Saturday’s games start at 6 p.m. with Sunday’s finale set for 1 p.m.
