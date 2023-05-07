 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Gamecocks give up 11 runs in one inning, fall to Liberty

Jim Case

Jacksonville State baseball coach Jim Case.

 Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State's baseball team looked to be in good shape heading into the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday, but then disaster struck.

Liberty scored 11 runs in the sixth and went on to beat the Gamecocks 18-8 in eight innings. The Flames took the series after run-ruling JSU on Saturday and Sunday.

