JSU baseball: Gamecocks get shut out in series finale at Murray State

After scoring 16 runs in a Saturday doubleheader at Murray State, Jacksonville State couldn't score in an 11-0 loss.
In a seven-inning game, freshman Jack Wenninger (2-1) went the distance for the Racers (10-9, 4-2 OVC). He allowed six hits and no walks while striking out four.
Ryan Perkins drove in seven runs for Murray State with a pair of two-run singles and a three-run double.
JSU (8-10, 1-2) dropped two of three in the series. The Gamecocks won the first game of the doubleheader Saturday 16-11.
Four to know
—Jaylen Williams led JSU offensively by going 2-for-3 with two singles.
—Alex Strachen and Trevor Andrews each had a double. Cole Frederick and Tre Kirklin each had a single.
—Dylan Hatchcock (2-2) started and went 3⅓ innings. He allowed eight runs. Ryan Fagerstrom (1⅔ innings, three runs) and Austin Downey (one inning, no runs) finished out the game.
—JSU will play at Kennesaw State on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Alex Webb homered twice and Jacksonville State pounded out 17 hits in a 16-11 win at Murray State in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.