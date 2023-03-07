JSU baseball: Gamecocks get shelled, but Fincher makes another good impression

JACKSONVILLE — Regardless of the result, midweek games allow Jacksonville State's Jim Case a chance to get a look at players who might not have played much.
Freshman Will Fincher, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound outfielder from Powder Springs, Ga., got a chance to play in Tuesday's 13-3 home loss to Alabama State, and he made the most of it. Hitting seventh in the batting order as JSU's designated hitter, he went 3-for-4 with three singles and a stolen base.
It seems as if he's made the most of every chance he's gotten this season. He's gotten six hits in his last nine at-bats, and with only 16 at-bats under his belt, he's got his batting average up to .438.
"He's been fantastic," Case said. "He was kind of on the shelf a little bit when we started. He hasn't played defensively, but we've DH'ed him. He can really run, and he swings the bat real good. Tonight, he obviously had a pretty good night."
Otherwise, the night wasn't a good one for the Gamecocks, who struggled to slow the Alabama State lineup. JSU (4-8) struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning, but the Hornets (7-7) managed three innings in the third inning, three more in the fifth and three again in the sixth. For good measure, they added four in the seventh.
JSU walked only three batters, but Alabama State managed 14 hits, including a pair of doubles and one homer each from Ian Matos and Trenton Jamison.
"A lot of times, when you get beat 13-3, it seems like you walk eight games, but we walked three," Case said. "It's not just being able to throw strikes, but being able to throw quality strikes. That's what I thought we didn't do, and when we didn't, they hit it hard. Credit to them."
Trey Fortner (0-3) started and might've had his best outing of the season. He pitched four innings and didn't allow anything except for the third inning when Alabama State did its damage with three soft singles, a bases-loaded walk and two run-scoring groundouts.
"I thought Fortner was pretty good," Case said. "The inning where he gave up three, it was a tough luck type of inning. Some of that, there's nothing you can do about it, so I thought his numbers look worse than how he threw."
After that, Will Baker threw 1⅓ innings and gave up five runs, including three earned. Camden Lovrich tossed an inning and allowed five runs, including four earned. Sam Maynard allowed one hit and no runs in 1⅔ innings, and Garrett Telaga threw a three-up, three-down ninth inning.
—Center fielder T.J. Reeves went 2-for-5 with an RBI, his team-leading 18th of the season. That's second in the ASUN behind Kennesaw State's Donovan Cash, who has 19 after driving in two in a 14-8 loss to Georgia State on Tuesday. Reeves’ batting average is .434, which is first in the ASUN.
—Carson Crowe went 2-for-5 with an RBI. He is 7-for-22 in his last six games, which improved his batting average from .167 to .239.
—Mason Maners went 1-for-5 and has reached base in 24 straight games. That's the eighth longest streak in NCAA Division I baseball the past two seasons.
—Javon Hernandez went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Caleb Johnson had a double, and Bear Madliack went 1-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases.
—Case on Crowe going 2-for-5: "That's a good thing. He got off to a good start this season, and then he scuffled for a little bit. If we can get him back going, that'll be good. T.J. has been steady. Maners has been good. Causey has been pretty good, so if all of a sudden Carson gets rolling the way we know he can, it makes the middle of our order pretty good."
—Jacksonville State will host South Alabama for a three-game series, playing at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.