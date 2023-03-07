 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU baseball: Gamecocks get shelled, but Fincher makes another good impression

JSU baseball teaser
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Regardless of the result, midweek games allow Jacksonville State's Jim Case a chance to get a look at players who might not have played much.

Freshman Will Fincher, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound outfielder from Powder Springs, Ga., got a chance to play in Tuesday's 13-3 home loss to Alabama State, and he made the most of it. Hitting seventh in the batting order as JSU's designated hitter, he went 3-for-4 with three singles and a stolen base.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.