JSU baseball: Gamecocks get crunched at No. 20 Alabama

After coming off an upbeat weekend, Jacksonville State's baseball team came back to Earth on Tuesday with a 17-3 loss at No. 20 Alabama.
The Gamecocks (3-5) won two of three this weekend over Southern Illinois, which won 44 games a year ago and is expected to have another big season.
Against Alabama, however, the Gamecocks allowed seven runs in the second inning, three in the third and six more in the fourth inning. That put them behind 16-1. At least that allowed JSU coach Jim Case a chance to let his reserves play. Five of the nine JSU starters ended the game on the bench.
A highlight for JSU was the play of center fielder T.J. Reeves, a former Alabama standout. He went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the top of the fourth.
JSU added two runs in the eighth when Jarrett Eaton singled and eventually scored on a fielder's choice, and Caleb Johnson doubled and eventually came home on a wild pitch.
—JSU used six pitchers, and Sam Maynard had the most success. He pitched the sixth and seventh innings and didn't give up a run. Will Baker (0-1) started and worked 1 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs.
—Mason Maners went 1-for-3 and has reached base in 20 straight games.
—Michael Dallas, the JSU shortstop, went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.
—Brennen Norton, a sophomore infielder, had a single and a walk in two at-bats. He entered the game 1-for-18 after hitting .315 last season.
—Jacksonville State will host Bradley (2-3) for a three-game weekend set. Friday and Saturday games will begin at 6 p.m. with Sunday’s contest set for 1 p.m.
