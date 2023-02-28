 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Gamecocks get crunched at No. 20 Alabama

After coming off an upbeat weekend, Jacksonville State's baseball team came back to Earth on Tuesday with a 17-3 loss at No. 20 Alabama.

The Gamecocks (3-5) won two of three this weekend over Southern Illinois, which won 44 games a year ago and is expected to have another big season.

