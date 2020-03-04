You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

JSU baseball: Gamecocks' game at UAB rescheduled for May 6

JSU mo baseball

JSU head coach Jim Case during the Missouri at JSU baseball game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State's baseball game at UAB has been rescheduled for May 6 at UAB's Young Memorial Field. They'll play at 4 p.m.

The game originally was scheduled for today at Birmingham's Regions Field, but predicted rain storms forced a postponement.

JSU has won eight straight over UAB, including a 5-3 decision in Jacksonville on Feb. 19.

The Gamecocks (5-6) are set to play Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Eastern Illinois in JSU's Ohio Valley Conference-opening series. Friday's game is set for 3 p.m., while they'll play at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...