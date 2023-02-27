JSU baseball: Gamecocks' game at Alabama shifted to Tuesday

Because of storms predicted to hit the state Wednesday, Jacksonville State's baseball game at No. 20-ranked Alabama has been moved to Tuesday afternoon.
The game is set for 3 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC Network+ and the Gamecock Sports Network. The contest originally was scheduled for Wednesday at Alabama.
This is the only time JSU will face Alabama. JSU enters at 3-4 after beating Southern Illinois on Saturday and Sunday. Alabama has started the season 8-0 after sweeping High Point last weekend.
Following the trip to Tuscaloosa, the Gamecocks will play 12 straight home games. The homestand begins with a three-game set with Bradley, which begins Friday.
JSU also has a pair of home games against Southeastern Conference teams during that stretch: March 8 against Auburn and March 14 against defending national champion Ole Miss.