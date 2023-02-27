 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU baseball: Gamecocks' game at Alabama shifted to Tuesday

Baseball teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Because of storms predicted to hit the state Wednesday, Jacksonville State's baseball game at No. 20-ranked Alabama has been moved to Tuesday afternoon.

The game is set for 3 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC Network+ and the Gamecock Sports Network. The contest originally was scheduled for Wednesday at Alabama.