JSU baseball: Gamecocks freshman wins state honor from state coaches' association

Jacksonville State freshman infielder Brennen Norton was honored recently by the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association.
The ABCA named Norton its 2021 Alabama high school position player of the year. The organization announced the award this past weekend at its annual convention in Birmingham.
Norton was presented the award at the ALABCA banquet on Friday evening at the Birmingham Marriott. The award is one of many he has received for his stellar prep career at Cullman High School. He was named the Alabama Sportswriters Association's Class 6A player of the year as a senior and earned a spot on the 2021 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper High School All-America First Team, powered by Diamond Sports.
As a senior, Norton hit .496 with 12 home runs, 48 RBIs and had 22 doubles, scored 49 runs and stole 15 bases. He led Cullman to the Class 6A, Area 14 title and a spot in the state playoffs.
His solid senior campaign capped off a prep career that saw him help Cullman to the 6A state title in 2019 as a sophomore. He also made ASWA first-team all-state.