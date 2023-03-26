JSU baseball: Gamecocks finish sweep of Bellarmine, move to 6-0 in ASUN

Jacksonville State scored five runs in the top of the first inning and rolled to a 10-0 win at Bellarmine on Sunday afternoon.
The game ended after seven innings because of the ASUN Conference's 10-run mercy rule.
The Gamecocks (13-11, 6-0 ASUN) have won nine of their last 10 after beginning the season 4-10. In three games this weekend against Bellarmine (7-17, 2-4), JSU scored 33 runs and pounded out 43 hits.
Leadoff hitter Bear Madliak went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs for JSU on Sunday, finishing with seven hits in 14 at-bats in the series. His season batting average is up to .408.
Javon Hernandez, the No. 2 hitter in the lineup, went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI. He went 8-for-13 for the series. He is hitting .381 for the season.
Eli Zielinski (5-0) worked six innings for JSU and allowed four hits and a walk. He struck out seven.
Jake Peppers pitched the last inning and allowed one hit while striking out three. In the three-game series, the Gamecocks' bullpen worked six innings and struck out six while allowing no runs.
—Mason Maners went 1-for-4, stretching his on-base streak to 36 straight, dating back to last season. T.J. Reeves was 0-for-1, walked twice and was hit by a pitch, putting him on base in all 24 games this season. Maners, Reeves and Hernandez have started all 24 games, making them the only ones on the team to do so.
—Derrick Jackson went 2-for-4 with an RBI. He has six hits in two games back after returning from an injured hand.
—Will Fincher was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
—Michael Dallas went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. He scored twice, and finished the series 4-for-13.
—Brennen Norton was 1-for-4 with an RBI. He was 4-for-13 in the series.
—Carson Crowe pinch-hit and doubled in a run.
—JSU is at UAB on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
