JSU baseball: Gamecocks finish sweep of Bellarmine, move to 6-0 in ASUN

Jacksonville State Jax State JSU logo teaser
Courtesy photo

Jacksonville State scored five runs in the top of the first inning and rolled to a 10-0 win at Bellarmine on Sunday afternoon.

The game ended after seven innings because of the ASUN Conference's 10-run mercy rule.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.