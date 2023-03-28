JSU baseball: Gamecocks fall to UAB, but Norton stays hot

Although Jacksonville State fell at UAB 6-3 in baseball Tuesday, sophomore third baseman Brennen Norton didn't slow down at the plate.
Norton went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. In the last 13 games, he has 17 hits in 48 at-bats with four walks, three doubles and a pair of home runs. After starting the season slow, he has seen his average rocket from .087 to .267.
He has a hit in five straight games.
In addition, first baseman Derrick Jackson Jr. had another big game by going 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI. This was his third game back since returning from a hand injury, and he's 7-for-12 in that stretch.
Against UAB, JSU managed a run in the top of the second, but the Blazers rebounded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. They kept the lead the rest of the way.
JSU did cut the advantage to 4-3 in the top of the eight when Norton's no-out double drove in T.J. Reeves, who had reached on a single. UAB's John Luke Martin entered and proceeded to retire five straight batters before allowing a walk to Javon Hernandez in the top of the ninth. He then got Mason Maners to ground out to end the game.
—Trey Fortner (0-4) started and worked two innings, allowing three runs. Will Baker threw two shutout innings, and Josh Sibley went an inning while giving up a run. Austin Cornelius pitched 1⅓ innings, Camden Lovrich went an inning (allowing two runs) and Sam Maynard got the final two outs.
—Bear Madliak and Maners each went 1-for-5 for JSU.
—Carson Crowe was 1-for-1 with a double and two walks.
—UAB fell to 8-16, although the Blazers have played eight games against Power Five teams, going 1-7.
—JSU (13-12) has won nine of its last 11. The Gamecocks will host Kennesaw State on Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.