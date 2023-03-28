 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Gamecocks fall to UAB, but Norton stays hot

JSU-Queens baseball-bc08.jpg

Jacksonville State's Brennen Norton drives the ball against Queens in the ASUN opener at Rudy Abbott Field.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Although Jacksonville State fell at UAB 6-3 in baseball Tuesday, sophomore third baseman Brennen Norton didn't slow down at the plate.

Norton went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. In the last 13 games, he has 17 hits in 48 at-bats with four walks, three doubles and a pair of home runs. After starting the season slow, he has seen his average rocket from .087 to .267.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.