JSU baseball: Gamecocks fall to Tide, prepare for season-deciding two-week stretch

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State fell 13-6 at home to Alabama on Tuesday night, and while it wasn't a conference game, the Gamecocks still could've used a win.
It's all about how the ASUN Conference picks its teams for its annual postseason tournament. The top three teams in each division advance, and among the remaining teams, the top two teams in the NCAA's Ratings Percentage Index rankings are the ones who'll advance.
JSU (21-26, 14-10 ASUN) is in fourth place in the West Division, trailing Eastern Kentucky (32-15, 17-7), Central Arkansas (22-23, 16-8) and Lipscomb (28-19, 15-9). The Gamecocks have dropped five straight. Among the teams not ranked in the top three of either the East or West, JSU stands fifth with a RPI ranking of No. 167.
Ask if JSU has its backs to the wall, JSU coach Jim Case said, "There's no doubt. That's the most obvious thing there could ever be."
No other NCAA Division I conference in the country uses RPI to determine its league tournament bids.
Tuesday was a chance to improve that ranking, but the Crimson Tide scored twice in the top of the first and by the sixth inning had built a 10-0 lead.
Looking ahead, all that's left for JSU is a three-game home series this weekend against Central Arkansas, a three-game road series at Bellarmine (11-35, 8-16) to end the season and a non-conference home game against Alabama State.
So, the Gamecocks' best bet is to win their way into the top three of the West Division. If it's left to RPI, JSU's season is RIP.
"If we really want to fight, we'll find out," Case said. "If we don't, we'll find that out, too. As I told them, I'll be the last one to give up, but it'll take all of us, fighting together, to do it."
The Gamecocks haven't played an easy schedule, and they have one win each over Auburn (No. 10 in RPI) and Southern Mississippi (No. 16), but they also have a loss to Auburn, two to Southern Mississippi, two to No. 33 Mercer, two to No. 55 Alabama, three to No. 58 Kentucky, three to No. 70 South Alabama, two to No. 84 Troy and one to No. 86 UAB. That puts JSU at 2-16 against the RPI top 100.
In the ASUN, baseball teams play only teams in their own division, and the highest ranking West team is No. 118 Eastern Kentucky, which has won all six meetings with JSU.
What to know
—Tuesday's game drew 1,134 to Jim Case Stadium, which is the fourth largest home crowd of the season for JSU. The top attendance is 1,566 for JSU's 6-2 loss to Kentucky on Feb. 19.
—Jacksonville State shortstop Isaac Alexander went 1-for-3, hitting a three-run homer in the seventh inning. That's his seventh of the season, which is tied with Alex Strachan for second on the team. Carson Crowe leads with 11. Alexander is the only JSU player to start all 47 games this season.
—Trent Hoogerwerf doubled in JSU's three-run ninth inning and drove in a run. Luke Coker singled home a run in the ninth. Javier Ramirez went 1-for-1 with a walk and two runs, including one on a wild pitch in the ninth.
—Alex Carignan went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Mason Maners was 1-for-3 with a walk.
—Brooks Bryan, Brennen Norton, Alex Strachan, Lane Domino and Cole Frederick each had a single.
—JSU pitched Trey Fortner (2⅔ innings, two earned runs), Dylan Hathcock (1⅔ innings, one earned run), Camden Lovrich (no outs recorded, four earned runs), Tanner Jones (two-thirds of an inning, no runs), Trevor Andrews (2⅔ innings, three earned runs) and Austin Cornelius (1⅓ innings, no runs).
—Two JSU staffers (assistant coach Evan Bush and volunteer assistant Kyle Cameron) and center fielder T.J. Reeves played at Alabama. After postgame handshakes, all three spent a few extra moments speaking with Alabama staff and players.
Who said
—Case on what he thought about how his team played Tuesday: "I wasn't excited about it, I'll tell you that. It's kind of hard to be excited if you fall behind 10-0 in front of a huge crowd, a home crowd. You make base-running mistakes, you have miscommunication on fly balls. It's hard to find a whole lot of good. I do think there's some good, but there's a way you go about playing this game. You play it the same way all the time. It doesn't matter whether the score is 4-0 or 0-4 or any combination of things, but there's a way that you play. If you do, for the most part, you get a reward. When you don't play the right way, there's consequences."
—Case on facing Central Arkansas, which beat JSU two of three at home earlier this year: "They play hard. They'll play hard the whole time. We will have to match that, if we're going to beat them. There's not a doubt in mind that they'll get after it."
Next up
—JSU will host Central Arkansas on Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. The Gamecocks also have a non-conference home game against Alabama State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Alabama (27-22) will play a three-game series at Auburn on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.