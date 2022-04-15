JSU baseball: Gamecocks fall to rising Bellarmine, are tied for third in ASUN West

JACKSONVILLE — With the ASUN Conference West standings remaining tight among four teams, Jacksonville State lost an opportunity to make a move Friday with a 4-3 loss to Bellarmine.
Bellarmine is slogging along at 7-27, but with Friday's win the Knights have won four of their last five and are 5-9 in the ASUN. JSU took Thursday's game, and the third game of the series is set for Saturday at 1 p.m., although the weather forecast is uncertain.
Central Arkansas leads the West at 10-4, while second-place Lipscomb is 9-5. Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State are tied for third at 8-6. The Gamecocks are 14-18 overall.
"I thought they did a really good job when they had opportunities," JSU coach Jim Case said. "Had less opportunities than we did and took advantage."
The two teams were tied 1-1 after one inning, but after that Bellarmine converted three runs following JSU defensive miscues.
In the top of the sixth, Bellarmine had one out and Matt Higgins at first base, who had reached after getting hit by a pitch. JSU reliever Dylan Hathcock fooled Higgins with a pickoff move, and Higgins was too far off first base to consider diving back. Instead, he took off for second, but JSU mishandled the throw from first baseman Alex Strachan, allowing a stolen base instead of an out.
Bellarmine wound up with two runs that it wouldn't have gotten had JSU gotten the pickoff out.
In the ninth inning, Bellarmine was up 3-1 but added an insurance run when Gabe Bratetic singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on A.J. Arnold's two-out double. Without the wild pitch, Bratetic might not have scored.
That played a role in the outcome because in the bottom of the ninth, JSU's Isaac Alexander belted a two-run homer to make it 4-3.
The outcome also wasted a solid outing from JSU starting pitcher Tanner Jones, who pitched five innings and allowed three hits, one walk and one run. Hathcock (1-4) got the loss after working 3 ⅔ innings and allowing three runs. Caleb Marsh got the last out.
For Bellarmine, Gavin Braunecker worked seven innings and allowed one run. He followed up a solid performance by Bellarmine's Thursday night starter, Nolan Pender, who pitched eight innings and allowed only three earned runs.
"Both starting pitchers were really good," Case said. "Their guy took a page out of the guy from last night and really changed speeds constantly. We had trouble piecing it together. Early in the game, we had opportunities, and those opportunities became less as the game went on."
What to know
—Cole Frederick went 2-for-5, and Alex Carignan was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
—Alexander was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
—Strachan and Kody Putnam each went 1-for-3 with a walk. Strachan and T.J. Reeves lead the team in walks with 18 each.
Who said
—Case on Jones' outing: "Really good. I thought he was really good. That's what we've been looking for. He scuffled his last couple of times. Not tonight. The first inning was probably the worst inning, and it wasn't bad, but after that, he was really good."
—Case on Alexander's home run: "The great thing from our standpoint is there was no quit in us. With two outs, we work a base on balls, and he hits one out. Now, the tying run is at the plate. So, when you're down like that, you're trying to get there."
Next up
—JSU and Bellarmine are slated to play Saturday at 1 p.m. The Gamecocks will play at Samford on Tuesday before hosting Lipscomb in a three-game ASUN series next weekend.