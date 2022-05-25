JSU baseball: Gamecocks fall to EKU again, now faces uncertain tourney future

Jacksonville State has awfully good baseball team ... when it isn't playing Eastern Kentucky.
Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, that's exactly who they had to face in the ASUN baseball tournament this afternoon. Eastern Kentucky scored a 7-4 win.
JSU is 0-7 this year against EKU and 20-5 against the rest of the ASUN Conference.
"The biggest thing to me was to get the game going under control," JSU coach Jim Case said afterward in a radio interview. "We did not do that. We weren't real good on the mound early, so we fell behind and were fighting to play catch-up the rest of the day.
"On the positive side, there was no quit. The dugout was great the whole time. We hit some balls hard right at people. One inning, we hit two balls about as hard as you can possibly hit a ball and came away with nothing. It just disappointing for the last several weeks, for sure, we played really good, and I came down here feeling like we had a chance to win it. We set it up to try to have our best chance of winning it, and it didn't work out. That's disappointing."
In pool play in the league tourney at Fort Myers, Fla., EKU is 2-0, JSU 1-1 and Jacksonville University and North Florida are 0-1 each. JU and UNF are slated to play each other later today.
The final round of pool play is set for Thursday, but if UNF beats JU, it's uncertain Thursday's games will be necessary. EKU would appear to hold the tiebreaker over everyone else if UNF beats JU.
Against EKU, JSU started Reid Fagerstrom on the mound with a day less rest than usual. He last started Thursday against Bellarmine.
Fagerstrom struggled against the Colonels, allowing two runs in the second inning and two more in the third. That put JSU down 4-1. The Gamecocks rallied with two runs in the top of the fifth, but EKU got a run in the bottom half of the inning off reliever Jake Peppers. The Colonels added two more in the seventh off Trey Fortner make it 7-3 going into the ninth.
JSU mounted a bit of a comeback in its last turn at bat while facing first-team All-ASUN reliever Will Brian. With one out, Cole Frederick singled, and T.J. Reeves reached on an error. Alex Carignan singled home Frederick. That cut the advantage to 7-4 with two of JSU's best power hitters coming to the plate.
But, Brian responded by striking out Carson Crowe and getting Alex Strachan to ground out.
"We took some great hacks off of him," Case said, "and really had a chance. I'm standing at third base, and I told Reeves, 'Strachan is fixing to hit one out of here.' I believed it with every bit of my being that he was fixing to hit one out and we would find a way to come back and win the thing. Not to be, today."
What to know
—Frederick had another big day for JSU, as he went 2-for-4 with three runs, a double and a walk. The first-team All-ASUN second baseman, he has hit in 17 straight games.
—Carignan went 2-for-5 with an RBI, and Brennan Norton was 2-for-4 and was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning. The ball hit Norton in the head, and he was removed for a pinch-runner.
—Crowe was 1-for-4 with an RBI double. He also threw out a runner at home from right field.
—Isaac Alexander was 1-for-4. He is 5-for-9 for the tournament.
Who said
—Case on if Norton is OK after getting hit with the pitch: "He's not OK, but he's going to be OK. Any time you get hit in the head, we take it very seriously. As you can imagine, he wanted to stay in, but we wanted to take precautions and take him out. ... That was certainly a tough hit. It's about as solid as you can be hit."
—Case on how he felt going into Wednesday's game: "I felt like coming into today, we were going to win this game and we were going to win this tournament. I didn't know how we would win the final game of the tournament, but I figured if we made it to there, it would be impossible to stop us."
Next up
—If necessary, Jacksonville State and North Florida will play Thursday at 10 a.m. in the final round of pool play, with Isaiah Magwood slated to pitch. The ASUN semifinals are set for Friday with the finals Saturday.