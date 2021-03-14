JSU baseball: Gamecocks fall in series finale at South Alabama

Jacksonville State couldn't get the sweep as the Gamecocks failed to hold a lead in a 7-5 loss Sunday at South Alabama.
The Gamecocks (7-8) took the first two games of the series and led 5-2 after four innings. JSU allowed a run in the fifth inning, a run in the sixth, and three runs in the seventh.
South Alabama reliever Jase Dalton pitched the final 5 1/3 innings and didn't allow a run. He gave up four hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Four to know
—Colin Casey started on the mound for Jacksonville State and worked 3⅔ innings, allowing two runs. Camden Lovrich pitched 1⅓ innings, giving up a run. South Alabama got three runs off Jackson Tavel in his 1⅓ innings, and Trey Fortner pitched the final 1⅔ innings and allowed a run.
—Nash Adams went 2-for-3 with a walk and improved his batting average to a team-best .357. Alex Webb was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and he's hitting .339.
—Trev Andrews was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Tre Kirklin was 1-for-2 with a double and two walks. Jaylen Williams was 1-for-3 with a double and a walk.
—The Gamecocks will open their Ohio Valley Conference portion of their schedule next weekend. They'll play at Murray State with a single game Friday at 3 p.m. and a doubleheader Saturday at noon.