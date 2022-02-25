JSU baseball: Gamecocks fall in bottom of ninth for fifth straight loss

Jacksonville State fell 4-3 at Southern Mississippi, which scored in the bottom of the ninth to win it.
The Golden Eagles (4-1) are coming off a 40-win season in which they finished second in the Oxford, Miss., Regional.
JSU led 3-0 after getting all three runs in the top of the fifth. USM scored once in the bottom of the fifth, twice in the eighth and once in the ninth.
In the eighth against JSU's Isaiah Magwood, the Golden Eagles opened with a single by Reece Ewing, a double by Slade Wilks and a two-run triple by Will McGillis. Reliever Dylan Hathcock got out of the inning with McGillis stranded on third base.
In the ninth, Hathcock walked Dustin Dickerson and gave up a sacrifice bunt to Danny Lynch. A.J. Causey entered and allowed a single to Christopher Sargent, a walk to Ewing and an RBI single to Wilks that ended the game.
JSU (0-5) will play at Southern Mississippi on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Four to know
—JSU's three runs came in the fifth when Brennen Norton and Tanner Snow started with back-to-back singles. T.J. Reeves doubled home Norton, and Brooks Bryan's sacrifice fly brought home Snow. Isaac Alexander's squeeze bunt scored Reeves.
—JSU's only other hit came from Bryan, who singled to start the top of the eighth but was erased in a double play. Bryan finished 1-for-2 and is hitting .455 this season.
—Reid Fagerstrom pitched the first four innings and allowed one run while striking out seven.
—Magwood worked three innings and allowed two runs. He struck out four.