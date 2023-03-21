 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Gamecocks fall for second time to Alabama State

Jacksonville State saw its six-game win streak end with a 4-2 loss at Alabama State in Montgomery on Tuesday night.

The two teams were tied 2-2 going into the bottom of the eighth before the Hornets scored twice off Jake Peppers, who was the Gamecocks' eighth pitcher of the night.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.