JSU baseball: Gamecocks fall for second time to Alabama State

Jacksonville State saw its six-game win streak end with a 4-2 loss at Alabama State in Montgomery on Tuesday night.
The two teams were tied 2-2 going into the bottom of the eighth before the Hornets scored twice off Jake Peppers, who was the Gamecocks' eighth pitcher of the night.
After Alabama State took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, JSU tied it 1-1 when Michael Dallas singled home Caleb Johnson. The Hornets went up 1-0 with a run in the seventh, but Brennen Norton singled to drive home Mason Maners.
Alabama State took the lead for good when Jayden Sloan delivered a two-out, two-run single.
JSU (10-11) finished its series with Alabama State (12-10) at 0-2. The Hornets won 13-3 at Jacksonville earlier this year.
—Will Baker started for JSU with a scoreless inning. Austin Cornelius pitched an inning, allowing a run. Josh Sibley worked two-thirds of an inning before giving way to Sam Maynard, who pitched 1⅓ innings. Camden Lovrich, Trey Fortner, Reid Fagerstrom and Peppers each worked an inning. Fagerstrom allowed a run and Peppers two.
—Javon Hernandez, the ASUN's baseball player of the week, went 1-for-3 and scored a run. He was hit by a pitch, too.
—Maners was 0-for-2 with two walks, while T.J. Reeves and Will Fincher each went 0-for-3 with walk. Maners extended his on-base streak to 33 straight games, which is the third best active streak nationally. Reeves has reached base in 21 straight games, while Fincher's streak is 12 in a row.
—Norton and Dallas each went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Johnson went 1-for-3 with a run. He also reached when he was hit by a pitch.
—JSU will play a three-game series at Bellarmine, with a game Friday at 1 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at noon.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.