Jacksonville State fell 7-5 at Eastern Kentucky in the finale of their three-game series Saturday. The Gamecocks took two of three in the series to hold onto first place in the Ohio Valley Conference.
JSU is now 21-17, including 12-6 in the league. Belmont is 14-7 after sweeping Murray State, which puts the Bruins in a tie with JSU with a .667 winning percentage.
The Gamecocks will host Auburn on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before hosting Alabama on Wednesday at 6. Reserved tickets for each game are $20, while general admission tickets are $15, and those are good for the area down the left-field line or standing on the concourse.
Four to know
—Jacksonville State rallied to tie Saturday's game 5-5 on Carson Crowe's solo homer in the top of the seventh. The Gamecocks didn't score again, and EKU won it with Nick Howie's two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth off Austin Brewster.
—Crowe finished 2-for-4 with a double and his home run. Chase Robinson hit a solo homer on his only hit of the day.
—Isaac Alexander was 1-for-4 with a triple that drove home two runs. Cole Frederick was 2-for-4 with a run.
—Dylan Hathcock started and went 3⅔ innings, allowing five runs. Corley Woods (1⅔ innings) and Jackson Tavel (1⅓ innings) worked in relief before Brewster finished the final 1⅔ innings.