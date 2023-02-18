JSU baseball: Gamecocks fall at Georgia; series tied 1-1

Carson Crowe broke out with a three-run homer, but Jacksonville State couldn't push any other runs across the plate in a 10-3 loss at Georgia on Saturday.
The two teams have split two games heading into the series finale Sunday at noon.
Crowe's homer game in the top of the third inning after Javon Hernandez reached on an error, and T.J. Reeves got hit by a pitch. It gave JSU a 3-0 lead.
JSU's best inning other than that was in the top of the eighth when Reeves opened with a single and Crowe walked. The inning died, however, with no runs.
Georgia came back with three runs in the bottom of the third, two more in the fifth and five in the eighth.
Tanner Jones started and pitched four innings, allowing five hits and three runs (all earned). He struck out four.
Camden Lovrich (0-1) pitched one-third of an inning and allowed two runs. Josh Sibley pitched 1 2/3 innings and didn't give up a run. Austin Cornelius worked 1 2/3 innings and allowed four runs, including two that were earned. Sam Maynard got the last out of the eighth inning and gave up an unearned run.
—JSU coach Jim Case has said freshman left-hander Eli Zielinski, a Daphne High School grad, is slated to pitch Sunday's game.
—Reeves finished 2-for-3 and was hit by a pitch.
—Crowe was 1-for-3 with a walk. So was catcher Bear Madliak.
—Derrick Jackson Jr. was 1-for-3, while Hernandez was 1-for-5 with a double.
—Mason Maners went 0-for-2 but reached on a walk and a hit-by-pitch.
—After Sunday's game at Georgia, the Gamecocks will play at Samford on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.