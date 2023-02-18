 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Gamecocks fall at Georgia; series tied 1-1

Baseball teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Carson Crowe broke out with a three-run homer, but Jacksonville State couldn't push any other runs across the plate in a 10-3 loss at Georgia on Saturday.

The two teams have split two games heading into the series finale Sunday at noon.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.