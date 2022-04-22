JSU baseball: Gamecocks fall as Lipscomb scores 10th straight ASUN win

JACKSONVILLE — This isn't the same Lipscomb team that Jacksonville State swept earlier in the season.
The Gamecocks dropped the opener of a three-game series Friday to a suddenly surging Lipscomb squad 4-0.
JSU (16-19, 9-7 ASUN) and Lipscomb (23-15, 11-5) opened the league schedule with a three-game series in Nashville, and the Gamecocks won all three. Lipscomb then dropped two of three at Central Arkansas, but since then, the Bison have won 10 straight ASUN games and now lead the West Division.
JSU tumbled to fourth place. Central Arkansas (17-19, 11-5) is tied with Lipscomb for first place. Eastern Kentucky (24-13, 10-6) is in third place. The top three in each of the two divisions automatically make the league's postseason tournament. Two at-large teams with the highest NCAA RPI ranking also will advance.
"When we played them up there, I thought they played just fine, but everything went our way," JSU coach Jim Case said. "This game tonight ended on a groundball double play, 5-4-3. Well, up there, that ball would've gotten through. It was one of those things: everything we did turned out right, nothing they did turned out right."
On Friday, the Gamecocks managed eight hits against two Lipscomb pitchers and had two runners on base in four separate innings. In three of them, however, JSU grounded into a double play to end the threat.
Michael Dunkelberger (6-1, 2.03 ERA) started on the mound for Lipscomb and allowed seven hits and no walks across seven innings of work.
"He was a guy who wasn't going to knock the bat out of your hand, but he would speed up, slow down, speed up, slow down. He did a great job," Case said. "The biggest thing — no walks. So, we did have opportunities, and when we did have opportunities, he did what he does best, got groundballs and turned double plays."
Matthew Bohnert worked the final two innings, allowing one hit and one run.
Reid Fagerstrom (2-2, 4.58) started for JSU, and Lipscomb got all the runs it would need when it scored twice in the second inning. Malik Williams opened the inning by reaching on an error, and he scored when Rudy Maxwell followed with a triple. Maxwell scored two batters later on a groundout.
Lipscomb added a run in the fifth inning and another in the sixth.
What to know
—Cole Frederick and T.J. Reeves each went 2-for-4 for Jacksonville State. Reeves is hitting a team-best .357.
—Mason Maners, Derrick Jackson Jr. and Kody Putnam each had a single, and Isaac Alexander doubled. In Alexander's last four games, he is 4-for-11 with three walks.
—Fagerstrom worked 5⅓ innings and allowed four runs, but only two were earned. Dylan Hathcock (1⅔ innings), Trey Fortner (one inning) and Blake Bennett (one inning) didn't allow anything to cross the plate.
—Isaiah Magwood (3-1, 2.84) will start Saturday against Lipscomb, and Jake Peppers (3-2, 3.82) will start Sunday.
Who said
—Case on Fagerstrom: "He was solid. It wasn't his best outing, but he was solid. It was pretty good. We made a pretty crucial error behind him that led to one of the runs. He wasn't shutdown dominant, but it wasn't like they were going to get a whole bunch of runs off him."
Next up
—The JSU/Lipscomb game Saturday will start at 6 p.m., while the Sunday game is set for 1 p.m. The Gamecocks will host Auburn on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Mercer on Wednesday at 6 p.m.