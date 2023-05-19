 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Gamecocks fall again at Lipscomb, wrap up fourth place

A two-out homer in the bottom of the ninth inning doomed Jacksonville State in a 6-5 loss at Lipscomb on Friday.

The Gamecocks led 4-1 after five innings before Lipscomb put up four runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 5-4 lead. JSU's Brennen Norton hit a solo homer in the seventh to tie it 5-5.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.