Jacksonville University scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat visiting Jacksonville State 2-1 on Friday night.
Garrett Farmer threw seven shutout innings for JSU, but the bullpen couldn't hold it for the Gamecocks (2-3). JSU and Jacksonville will play again Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. each day.
Four to know
—Junior college transfer Alex Webb continued his hot hitting. He went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the fourth inning to account for JSU's only run. He has eight hits in 15 at-bats this season.
—Nic Gaddis and Andrew Naismith each went 1-for-4 for the Gamecocks. Gaddis is 6-for-19 for the season, and Naismith is 5-for-16.
—Farmer allowed only two hits in his seven innings and no walks. He struck out four. Jackson Tavel pitched a scoreless eighth inning.
—Christian Edwards worked to the first three batters of the bottom of the ninth, walking two and allowing a run-scoring single to Scott Dubrule. Austin Brewster relieved and allowed the game-winning hit to Jacksonville clean-up hitter Angel Camacho.