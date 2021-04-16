JSU baseball: Gamecocks fall 1-0 as EKU scores with two outs in bottom of ninth

Eastern Kentucky scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning against Jacksonville State relief ace Corley Woods to beat the visiting Gamecocks 1-0 on Friday night.
The game was the first in a three-game set. JSU (16-16, 7-6 OVC) and EKU (11-21, 6-10) will play a doubleheader Saturday at noon.
With two outs and nobody on, Caleb Upshaw coaxed a walk out of Woods. Charles Ludwick followed with a single, and Santiago Peralta singled home Upshaw.
Four to know
—Christian Edwards pitched the first eight innings and struck out 10 while allowing three hits and two walks.
—Jacksonville State had six hits and five walks. Two others reached base by errors. The Gamecocks went down 1-2-3 in only one inning, which was the seventh.
—Zeth Malcom paced JSU at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a walk.
—Alex Webb doubled, while Alex Strachan, Isaac Alexander and Tre Kirklin each singled.