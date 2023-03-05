JSU baseball: Gamecocks enjoy a pleasant Sunday by pounding out 15 hits

JACKSONVILLE — Sunday is a fun day for Jacksonville State's baseball hitters.
Three of JSU's biggest hitting days have come on Sunday, including the most recent one when the Gamecocks enjoyed a sunny, warm day by pounding out a season-high 15 hits to beat Bradley 11-5. That allowed JSU to salvage the final game of a three-game series after losing the first two.
JSU (4-7) had 13 hits against Southern Illinois the previous Sunday and 12 on the Sunday before that at Georgia.
"We need to play all of them on Sunday, don't we?" JSU coach Jim Case said with a smile, going along with the theme. "Or maybe our music to the Sunday music or something like that."
All nine starters got on base, and eight of the nine had at least one hit. Center fielder T.J. Reeves went 4-for-5 to improve his batting average to .438, and pitcher/first baseman AJ Causey went 4-for-4 in his fifth start in the field.
"It was impressive because going into the fourth inning, we had no hits," Case said. "And we didn't bat in the ninth. So, in five innings, we had a lot of hits."
JSU got its lineup going in the fourth when it trailed 2-0.
Reeves scored on a wild pitch, and Will Fincher tied it when his double to left drove in Carson Crowe.
With runners on second and third with one out, Javon Hernandez found a hole between the first baseman and second baseman for a single, which plated two runs and put JSU on top for good. From there, it's like the dam broke, and the Gamecocks poured runners across the plate.
"I think throughout this whole season, we've been hitting the ball hard every single time and gotten real unlucky early in the season, just hitting the ball right at people," JSU left fielder Mason Maners said. "It's a great feeling in the dugout that we're finally finding gaps and finding holes. Some of the balls we don't hit so hard are getting through."
Fincher, the designated hitter, finished 2-for-4 in only his fourth start of the year. He is 4-for-12 for the season.
Compared to what Reeves, Causey and Fincher did, Maners had a rather ordinary day — 1-for-4 with a walk and a single.
That's what kind of season it's been like for Maners, who reaches twice in an "ordinary” day. That stretched his on-base streak to 23 games in a row, dating back to the last 12 games of last season. He's hitting .385, and in 11 games, he has reached base 28 times — 15 hits, eight walks and five hit-by-pitch.
"I know my role on the team," Maners said. "I'm not a big home run hitter. Just find ways to get on base because the guys behind me are really good. That's my goal every time."
Maners hit .294 in limited time as a freshman and .335 last season.
"It's hard to get him out the same way," Case said. "You've almost got to do different things. In practice, we have a tough time getting him out because it's not like you go to one area. … You're going to have to mix it up and change speeds."
What to know
—Sunday's attendance was 1,343, which is sixth best at Jim Case Stadium since it opened in 2019.
—Michael Dallas didn't get a hit Friday or Saturday but was 1-for-4 Sunday with three RBIs. He drove in two runs with a single, and the third came when he hit into a fielder's choice.
—For the three-game series with Bradley, Reeves was 6-for-13 with a double and a homer.
—Crowe was 1-for-5 but reached base seven times in the series, including four walks.
—Freshman Eli Zielinski (2-0) started and worked five innings, allowing four hits and two runs on a first-inning homer. He struck out nine.
—Reid Fagerstrom hasn't pitched in a week but worked and efficient 2 1/3 innings. Nobody reached base against him, and he struck out four. He threw only 26 pitches.
Who said
—Maners on the win after losing two to Bradley: "It's huge. Obviously, we weren't in the best spirits after losing two games to Bradley. That win was huge, kicking us off into next week. We've got some really big games next week, so to get some momentum going is huge."
—Maners on the job Zielinski did: "Oh, my gosh, he doesn't act like a freshman. He is something special. I'm excited to see what he's got the rest of his career. I've got full faith and confidence in him when he's on the mound."
—Case on how Causey and Reeves hit Sunday: "Both of them were really good. Causey had a great approach with people on base. I thought he did some really good things, and of course, T.J. … I've said it before, but he's playing like an All-American. It's hard to play better than he has to this point."
—Case on his 650th win, which he didn't realize he had achieved until he was told in the dugout that the milestone had been recognized on the scoreboard: "I go back to the people who've been a part of it. That's certainly players, and it's also coaches and administrators who've been so helpful. I'm proud that I've done that at one school. This is the only place I've been a head coach, and I feel blessed to be here. To this day, it's been a great place for me, and it's been a great place for my family, and I'm grateful to be allowed to do this here for this period of time."
Next up
—JSU has a Tuesday home game against Alabama State at 6 p.m., a Wednesday home game against Auburn at 6 p.m. and a three-game series at home against South Alabama on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.