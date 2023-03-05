 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Gamecocks enjoy a pleasant Sunday by pounding out 15 hits

The Gamecocks had 15 hits against Bradley.

 Tony Schmidt/JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Sunday is a fun day for Jacksonville State's baseball hitters.

Three of JSU's biggest hitting days have come on Sunday, including the most recent one when the Gamecocks enjoyed a sunny, warm day by pounding out a season-high 15 hits to beat Bradley 11-5. That allowed JSU to salvage the final game of a three-game series after losing the first two.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.