JSU baseball: Gamecocks drop to 0-3 after third loss to Kentucky

JACKSONVILLE — There are things to like for Jacksonville State as it moves forward in its baseball schedule.
If you want to talk about good things for the Gamecocks, it's there. But … after a third straight loss to Southeastern Conference power Kentucky, "positive" looked like the last thing on the minds of JSU's baseball team Sunday evening.
After a 15-1 loss to the Wildcats, making JSU 0-3 on the weekend, the Gamecocks' players filed out of the dugout without a word. The only sounds were the scuffing of baseball shoes on the dugout floor.
As for positives? That'll have to wait for another day.
"I don't think you can ever be satisfied with losing," JSU coach Jim Case said. "That's not who we are. You can't be satisfied. And, also, when you play a quality opponent if you're not on top of your game, then that's exactly what can happen."
JSU fell 10-8 in Friday's opener, although the two teams were tied 8-8 headed into the ninth inning. On Saturday, it was 6-2, although JSU trailed 4-2 for much of the game before giving up a couple of runs in the ninth.
Sunday was much the same. Riding starter Camden Lovrich's sterling pitching performance, JSU was tied 1-1 after five innings. Lovrich allowed four innings, one unearned run and a walk in his five innings of work. He threw a tidy 70 pitches before giving way to the bullpen.
In the bottom of the seventh, JSU trailed only 3-1 and had the tying run on base. Thoughts of a win collapsed in the last two innings when Kentucky put up five in the eighth and seven in the ninth.
"If you look at the positive of the day, it was the starting pitching. We get five innings, no earned runs from Cam. I thought he was really good. I thought he was very competitive and did a good job of holding what I would say is a pretty good offense in check and giving us an opportunity. So, when he turned the game over to us in the sixth inning, I felt pretty good about it.
"We just didn't do a good job from that point on, and of course, the eighth and ninth innings were really bad."
As for the JSU bats, they were limited to three hits by four Kentucky pitchers. Starter Tyler Bosma gave up all three hits and the lone run, which came in the bottom of the second. Derrick Jackson Jr. grounded into a fielder's choice, which brought home Brennen Norton.
What to know
—Senior designated hitter Alex Strachan was 1-for-4 and finished the weekend 4-for-11.
—Junior center fielder was 1-for-3 and provided a small highlight early when he advanced from first base to second on a flyout to center field. He finished the weekend 4-for-10.
—Norton, a freshman, batted fourth and went 1-for-3. He also reached when he was hit by a pitch. For the weekend, he got on base six times and was 5-for-12.
—After Lovrich, JSU used on the mound Trey Fortner (two innings, four earned runs), Dylan Hathcock (one-third, one earned run), A.J. Causey (two-thirds, no runs), Reese Morrison (one-third, four earned runs) and Austin Cornelius (two-thirds, two earned runs).
—Sunday's series finale drew a crowd of 989 to Jim Case Stadium. The Friday game drew 1,028, and Saturday's attendance was 1,566. Last season's top home attendance for JSU was 982 for a 5-2 loss to Alabama.
—Kentucky redshirt freshman Nolan McCarthy got his first collegiate hit in the ninth inning, slugging a grand slam off JSU's Austin Cornelius.
Who said
—Case on Norton's first weekend of college baseball: "Great weekend. I thought he brought tremendous energy. Again, today he got a base-hit to right field. I say this all the time: people who are willing to hit the ball the other way, they're really hard to get out. I know at least three of his hits this weekend were to the opposite field. For the first weekend of a guy playing Division I baseball, I thought he stepped in and played great."
Next up
—JSU will play at Alabama on Tuesday at 3 p.m.