JACKSONVILLE — Another night at Jacksonville State's new baseball facility and another big crowd.
JSU drew 2,033 for its Wednesday night home game against Alabama, which is a season high. That beat the previous season high of 1,882, which was set the previous night against Auburn.
Still, the Gamecocks couldn't produce a win for the home fans. Alabama scored a 6-3 win after breaking a 3-3 tie with three runs off JSU closer Christian Edwards in the top of the ninth. JSU fell 14-2 the previous night to Auburn.
"It was a mixed bag," said JSU coach Jim Case, the namesake of the new stadium. "Great environment. We played hard.
"But, we didn't do some things that are fundamental to us being able to win."
The Gamecocks committed four errors, while Alabama made only one. JSU pitchers walked eight batters, including the first two of the ninth to jump start the Tide's winning push. In addition, a passed ball brought home a run.
"In every situation, we gave them some help," Case said. "When you play good opponents, you can't afford to give them help. You have to make then earn it. That's what they did with us. They made us earn it.
"Credit goes to Alabama. Every time we gave them something, they took advantage."
As for the Gamecocks' players, they wanted to give the home fans a better show than the previous night.
On the bench, they noticed that entering the ninth inning, most of the fans were still in the park. Against Auburn the previous night, the majority had cleared out before the last inning.
"Having a big crowd speaks to the support we have here," JSU first baseman Alex Strachan said. "I don't think we could have that without the new facility, so that's great to see. So much hard work went into it, and people made sacrifices so we could have this, so it's good to see the benefits showing up."
JSU hitters had little luck as well. Case said he thought his team delivered three of the four hardest balls of the night — and all three were caught, including two on right field and one in center field. As for the fourth, Case said it would be the run-scoring double by Alabama's Alex Auerbach in the fourth inning.
In the last three innings, JSU slammed shots to the outfield that looked like obvious extra-base hits until an Alabama outfielder ran it down, including a seventh-inning drive to center field by Strachan, an eighth-inning shot to right field by Alex Webb and an ninth-inning blast by Nic Gaddis that Alabama's T.J. Reeves caught just short of the fence.
"It's not always fair that way," Case said. "But you've got to find a way. You've got to find a way to get a leadoff man. You've got to find a way to move him up. Too many innings there where we didn't have any opportunities."
Alabama reliever Kyle Cameron (3-0) benefited the most from the timely defense. He worked the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings, and nobody reached base against him.
What to know
—The best news about the two losses in two nights to SEC teams is that they don't matter at all in Jacksonville State's chase for an Ohio Valley Conference title. The Gamecocks are tied for first place heading into this weekend's home series against Morehead State.
—Dylan Hathcock pitched the first 2 ⅓ innings and didn't allow a run. Jackson Tavel worked two hitless innings of relief.
—Gaddis was 2-for-4 and scored a run. Isaac Alexander and Carson Crowe each had a single, and Strachan doubled. JSU managed only five hits, including only one in the last four innings.
Who said
—Strachan on the night: "We wanted to come out and jump on them early. We thought that would be big after last night getting punched in the mouth a little bit. We thought tonight would be a test for us. I don't think we played bad. Some balls didn't fall our way. Some hard-hit balls were right at people."
—Case on what went well: "Tavel threw the ball extremely well. He came in and did a fantastic job. I thought Hathcock might've been as good as I've ever seen him. For two innings, he was all over the strike zone. His breaking ball had depth. We forget that he's still a relatively young guy. We don't play in front of crowds like this every night, and for him to step in and do that, I thought that was fantastic."
Next up
—The Gamecocks (21-19, 12-6 OVC) and Morehead State (27-15, 11-7) will play Friday at JSU at 6 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.