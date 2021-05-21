JSU baseball: Gamecocks do their part, and now they need help to make OVC tournament

JACKSONVILLE — All Jacksonville State can do now is wait.
The Gamecocks stayed alive in the hunt for an Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament bid by sweeping Eastern Illinois 4-2 and 10-0 on Friday to close the regular season, but they'll need some help to qualify for the four-team field.
JSU (26-27, 16-14 OVC) has the same league record as Austin Peay (22-31, 16-14), which took two of three from Murray State in its series this week. But, Austin Peay holds the tiebreaker over JSU, which puts the Govs in fourth place and Gamecocks in fifth.
Still, if third-place Morehead State (23-20, 12-10) gets swept in a doubleheader Saturday at Belmont, then Austin Peay will finish third and JSU will take the fourth and final spot in the tournament.
JSU is left to cheer for Belmont (21-29, 13-15), which had lost nine straight before beating Morehead State 4-3 on Friday with a run in the ninth inning.
"We don't have any choice," JSU coach Jim Case said. "We had our chance. We had 30 games. We had our chances. Everybody's playing by the same rules. I'm as disappointed as I can be, but there's not a whole lot I can do about it."
Since 2017, the OVC has allowed eight teams to go to the tournament, but the field was trimmed to four this year because of the financial toll that COVID-19 took on the league's athletic departments. Schools have to pay their own way to the tournament, which will be May 27-29 in Jackson, Tenn.
"In an ordinary year, we would be talking about getting ready for the conference tournament," Case said. "But this isn't an ordinary year."
The chance of missing the tournament overshadowed one of the most complete performances by JSU this year. This was the third time in 10 OVC series that the Gamecocks swept a doubleheader.
In the opener, Alex Strachan slugged a three-run homer to give JSU a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth. Christian Edwards, who has battled soreness lately, came out of the bullpen and worked the final four innings. He didn't allow a hit and walked just one.
In the second game, JSU pounded seven different EIU pitchers for 15 hits. Starting pitcher Colin Casey pitched six innings and allowed only two hits and no runs.
Defensively, JSU didn't commit an error in either game.
"It was just a good day all around," said Casey, a Jacksonville High graduate. "That's how we felt we should've played all year. The bats came together. We threw up a bunch of zeroes. I felt today showed how good of a team we are and how if we do get a chance to get in the tournament we should make a good run."
Only two things might've spoiled the day. In the second game, Carson Crowe delivered hits in his first four at-bats to improve his batting average to .301, but he got a fifth at-bat in the eighth inning, hitting a routine grounder to the EIU second baseman, who bobbled it for an error. Crowe's batting average now stands at .299, and if there is no tournament berth, he won't get a chance to end the year at .300.
Also, the second game ended an inning early because of the 10-run mercy rule for league doubleheaders. Relief ace Corley Woods, a favorite of fans and his teammates, was warming up in the bullpen and preparing to pitch the ninth inning. He didn't get the chance and didn't pitch in the series, which was his last at home because he's a senior.
What to know
—Nash Adams went 2-for-4 in both games, which puts him at .300 for the season.
—Zeth Malcom went 2-for-3 in the second game, which puts him at .309 for the season.
—Cole Frederick was 4-for-9 with a double. Isaac Alexander was 3-for-9 with two doubles and three RBIs. Alex Carignan was 3-for-6. Strachan was 2-for-4 with the three-run homer, as he played in only the first game.
—Kyle Luigs started the first game and worked 3⅓ innings, allowing one earned run. Camden Lovrich pitched 1⅔ innings and got the win. Edwards pitched the final four.
—In the second game, Casey pitched the first six, and Jackson Tavel pitched the final two.
Who said
—Case on the sweep: "It was a good day. Our backs were to the wall. I thought we played good, pretty much all the way around."
—Case on the plan for Edwards, who he wanted to limit to 80 pitches: "What we were looking for was to get through the first five innings of the first game and turn it over to him. Hopefully, he could finish it. If not, then we bring in Corley. If the game didn't present like that, if the game had been a blowout, then we would've started him in Game 3."
Next up
—JSU is left to watch Belmont and Morehead State play and cheer for the Bruins. That doubleheader starts Saturday at 1 p.m.