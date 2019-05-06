Jacksonville State cemented its spot atop the Ohio Valley Conference baseball standings Monday night by hammering Tennessee-Martin 20-2 on the road.
JSU (26-21, 16-8 OVC) ripped 17 hits and slammed six home runs, as the Gamecocks clinched their sixth straight league series win. After sweeping three from Tennessee Tech, they have won two of three in five straight OVC series.
They've got six OVC games left on the schedule. They'll host Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (17-28, 9-15) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday before visiting OVC co-leader Austin Peay (26-19, 16-8) the following week.
Four to know
--Tre Kirklin, Cole Frederick, Isaac Alexander, Andrew Naismith, Carson Crowe and Taylor Craven each homered Monday. Nic Gaddis, the team leader with 10 homers, was 1-for-5 with a single.
--Kirklin has been blazing hot lately. He was 2-for-5 with three runs and three RBIs. In the past four games, he is 9 of 19 with three home runs and seven RBIs.
--Alexander was 3-for-5 with three runs and three RBIs. His three-run homer in the first inning put JSU up 3-0, and the Gamecocks sailed from there.
--Corley Woods (5-0) got the win with two perfect innings of relief. Dylan Hathcock started and allowed two runs in four innings. Tyler Wilburn, Jackson Tavel and Cody Willingham each threw on scoreless inning.