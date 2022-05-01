JSU baseball: Gamecocks complete sweep of UNA, are tied for first place

Jacksonville State's hot bats haven't cooled. The Gamecocks pounded out 12 hits and drew eight walks in a 9-3 win at North Alabama on Sunday.
The Gamecocks (21-21, 14-7 ASUN) completed a sweep of the season series against the Lions (9-32, 2-19). JSU took all six games from UNA, including three at home earlier in the year and three in Florence this weekend.
The Gamecocks have won five straight ASUN games and have scored 58 runs in that stretch.
JSU is now tied for first in the West Division with Eastern Kentucky. Lipscomb and Central Arkansas are tied for third at 13-8 in the league. Only the top three in each division are assured of going to the ASUN tournament. The next two teams with the highest RPI, according to the NCAA's figures, also will advance.
In the overall standings, the Gamecocks and EKU are tied with the East Division's Liberty and Kennesaw State for the best record in the ASUN. All stand at 14-7 with nine league games remaining.
Shortstop Isaac Alexander paced JSU on Sunday by going 4-for-5 with a double, a homer and three RBIs.
He slugged a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and then he jump-started JSU's six-run sixth inning with an RBI single.
Starting pitcher Jake Peppers (3-3) worked 3⅔ innings and allowed two runs. A.J. Causey pitched 3⅓ innings and gave up a run. Dylan Hathcock (one inning) and Tanner Jones (two-thirds of an inning) closed out the win.
What to know
—Brennen Norton at 2-for-4 with a triple and a walk.
—Alex Carignan went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a walk.
—Cole Frederick was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk. In the last five games, he has gone 11-for-24 with five RBIs.
Next up
—JSU will play at Eastern Kentucky on Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at noon. In ASUN play, the Gamecocks also have a three-game home series against Central Arkansas and a three-game series at Bellarmine.