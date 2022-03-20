JSU baseball: Gamecocks complete sweep of Lipscomb

Jacksonville State’s baseball team completed a three-game sweep in Nashville on Sunday, defeating Lipscomb 6-3. It’s still early, but the Gamecocks claimed sole possession of first place in the ASUN West Division with a 3-0 league record.
The Gamecocks scored three runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth before adding an insurance run in the ninth.
Carson Crowe’s three-run home run in the third gave JSU a 3-1 lead. Isaac Alexander made it 5-1 with a two-run single an inning later. Cole Frederick drove in Brooks Bryan in the ninth with an RBI double.
The Gamecocks (7-10) will return home on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. contest against Samford before traveling to Mercer on Wednesday with first pitch set for 5 p.m.
Four the know
—T.J. Reeves went 2-for-4, scored one run and stole a base. He leads JSU with a .371 batting average and is tied for the team lead with five steals.
—Alexander finished 2-for-4 with one run and two RBIs.
—Bryan led JSU with two runs and finished 1-for-2 with a stolen base.
—Camden Lovrich (1-0) got the win on the mound, allowing two unearned runs over five innings. He allowed eight hits and one walk and finished with three strikeouts. Dylan Hathcock kept the Bison off the board for 2⅔ innings, allowing two hits and striking out two. AJ Causey picked up his third save of the season after getting the final two outs of the game.