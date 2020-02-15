JSU baseball: Gamecocks compete but fall in the 12th to Missouri

JACKSONVILLE — Two days, two losses, but Jacksonville State hardly looks like a winless baseball team.
Saturday's 6-4 home loss went 12 innings, as the Gamecocks couldn't cash in a chance to score in the 11th. Missouri has taken two in the series so far, with a third game Sunday at noon at Rudy Abbott Field.
"It was a good baseball game, and we competed really well," JSU coach Jim Case said. "The disappointing thing is that we came out on the bottom end of it. So I can't help but be disappointed."
How close was the margin in this one? It all came down to the direction of a couple of groundballs.
In the bottom of the 11th with the score tied 4-4, JSU loaded the bases with two outs. Chase Robinson hammered a grounder, but it went right to Missouri shortstop Austin James, who got the third out to snuff the inning.
In the top of the 12th, JSU inserted freshman pitcher Camden Lovrich, and for the first Missouri batter, Mark Vierling, the Gamecocks were guarding the third-base line tightly but not the first-base line. So, guess where Vierling hit the ball? Right between diving JSU first baseman Andrew Naismith and the line.
Vierling wound up on second, and that jump started a two-run inning. JSU went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 12th.
"This game is not always fair," Case said.
Although these are non-conference games that won't affect whether JSU defends its Ohio Valley Conference championship, there's still pride involved. Third baseman Cole Frederick said JSU wants to come out Sunday and get Game 3 of the series.
"It stinks to lose a close one," Frederick said. "It always stinks, but we had some good things happen. We'll grow from this. We've got some areas we need to clean up, but nobody is stressing. It's the first week, knocking off the rust."
Four to know
—Frederick reached base four times with two singles and two walks. He also singled Friday and is 3-for-7 so far in the young season. He said he's benefitting from batting in front of catcher Alex Webb, who was 2-for-5. Webb had a pair of homers Friday.
—Isaiah Magwood started and pitched four innings. He threw 69 pitches, and both runs he allowed were unearned. Jackson Tavel worked three innings and allowed one run. Corley Woods pitched four shutout innings, allowing three hits and no walks. Lovrich gave up two runs, but Case said he was pleased with the freshman.
—The game drew 1,125 after Friday's season opener drew 1,039.
—Webb has caught both games and thrown out four runners combined.
Who said
—Case on Webb throwing out four runners: "He's throwing the ball with so much backspin right now. That ball is carrying. We talk about it in the dugout. The ball is taking off. He's throwing the ball really well. … Not always is your arm working like that, but right now, it is. Even between innings, he's throwing the ball really well."
—Case on the job Magwood did: "I thought he was good. He wasn't as sharp. But his stuff was good. It was borderline electric at times. I thought his control, he's got to clean that up. He had back-to-back walks twice."
—Case on the game: "It's tough anytime you give such great effort, and I thought we did. Then you come out on the bottom end when you have a lead late. So, it hurts, but at the same time, I'm proud of a lot of guys. I thought from an effort standpoint, it was good."
What's next
—JSU (0-2) and Missouri (2-0) will play again Sunday at noon. Case said left-handed sophomore Michael Gilliland is slated to pitch. Among the relief pitchers who haven't seen action in the series is right-handed junior Colin Casey, a Jacksonville High graduate.