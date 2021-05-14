JSU baseball: Gamecocks come up short in Game 1

Jacksonville State fell behind early and couldn't rebound in an 8-7 loss at Austin Peay on Friday night
The loss dropped JSU to 23-24, including 13-12 in the OVC. JSU and Austin Peay are tied for fourth place in the league, and only the top four make the conference tournament. They'll play a doubleheader Saturday.
The Gamecocks scored three times in the top of the seventh to tie it 5-5, but Austin Peay scored once in the bottom half of the inning and twice in the eight.
JSU got two runs in the ninth on Cole Frederick's homer, but couldn't get anybody on base after that.
Four to know
—Alex Webb was 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. He has a team-high nine homers this season.
—Frederick was 2-for-5 with the homer and the two RBIs. Zeth Malcom was 2-for-5 with an RBI.
—Nash Adams was 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Isaac Alexander was 1-for-4. Alex Strachan had a sacrifice fly, and Mason Maners had a single.
—Isaiah Magwood started and pitched 3⅔ innings, allowing five runs. Dylan Hathcock worked 2⅔ innings of relief and allowed a run. Camden Lovrich worked the final 1⅔ innings and gave up a pair of runs.