JSU baseball: Gamecocks can't solve Kennesaw State pitching

JACKSONVILLE — The rain let up long enough for Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State to play a baseball game Tuesday night at Rudy Abbott Field.
The Gamecocks' bats went dry, too, as they got a runner as far as third base only once in a 3-0 loss to the Owls tonight.
KSU starter Luke Torbert threw four innings and Brison Finney (1-0) relieved and worked the remaining five. They combined to allow one walk and six hits — all singles. KSU is now 7-5, which includes two losses to Georgia, one to West Virginia, one to Penn and one to Coastal Carolina.
"I'm going to give the benefit of the doubt, and I'm going to say that we showed up ready to play and ready for a dogfight because you know they're going to be good," JSU coach Jim Case said. "They always have a good, solid team, and I'm going to say tonight their guys were better than we were. That's what I'm going to say because they were."
Torbert entered with a 14.14 ERA, but that's deceiving because both of his previous starts this year came against Georgia, an NCAA tournament team last season. Finney had a 9.00 ERA, but again, four of his six innings came against Georgia.
"They pitched ahead in the count," Case said. "They didn't walk anybody and give us opportunities. We didn't create any opportunities. The best opportunity we had, we had a man on second and nobody out. When the inning ended, we had a man on second and three outs. We weren't able to do anything with it."
Case referred to the fourth inning when Andrew Naismith opened the inning with a single and eventually moved to second on an errant pickoff throw. He was stranded there at the end of the inning.
In the sixth, JSU had a runner on second and one out and couldn't advance him. In the seventh, JSU had runners on first and second and one out, and eventually second and third with two outs. In the ninth, Alex Webb led off the inning with a single, and Finney went to a 3-0 count on Carson Crowe, the next batter. Finney came back to strike out Crowe and then got the next two batters to end the game.
Three to know
—JSU freshman Camden Lovrich (1-2) started and worked three innings on the mound. He gave up two runs, with both coming in the third inning. A hit-and-run by Tyler Simon, who was hitting .108, put runners on first and third with one out and opened the door.
—Jackson Tavel gave up three runs in 1⅓ innings in his last outing Saturday against Gardner-Webb. Tonight, he pitched two shutout innings and gave up one hit. Sean Rape allowed one run in one inning of work, while Corley Woods threw two shutout innings, and Trey Leonard didn't give up a hit or a run in pitching the ninth, which was his debut.
—Crowe was 1-for-3 with a walk. Tre Kirklin, Naismith, Webb, Isaac Alexander and Jack Henry Milligan each had one single.
Who said
—Tavel on rebounding with a solid outing: "Against Gardner-Webb, I got a little shook when I gave up a hit on the first pitch. I got away from thinking about, 'Fill up the zone, keep it in the zone and let them do their thing on defense.' So, today that's what I got back to — keeping in the zone and letting our defense do their thing."
—Case on Tavel, a left-hander, and how he pitched, including throwing good changeups to left-handed batters: "He was good, very good. He threw some quality pitches to good hitters. Threw left-on-left changeups, which isn't something you see much. You see left-on-right changeups and right-on-left, but you see a lot less left-on-left. I thought he threw some great left-on-left changeups. That's a pitch he didn't have a year ago."
Who's next
—Jacksonville State (5-6) is scheduled to play UAB at Birmingham's Regions Field on Wednesday at 5, although the forecast is for rain.