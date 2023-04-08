 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Gamecocks blow out North Florida to take 2 of 3 in ASUN series

Jacksonville State Jax State JSU logo teaser
Courtesy photo

Jacksonville State hammered four home runs, and Eli Zielinski picked up another win as the Gamecocks shellacked North Florida 16-1.

JSU (16-15, 9-3 ASUN) won two of three in its series with North Florida (17-15, 5-7). The Gamecocks are in second place in the league, just one game behind Florida Gulf Coast (26-6, 10-2), which swept three games this weekend from Queens.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.