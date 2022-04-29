JSU baseball: Gamecocks blast five homers in win over UNA

Jacksonville State’s Alex Carignan, Carson Crowe and Alex Strachan blasted back-to-back-to-back home runs to lead off the fourth inning and the Gamecocks went on to beat North Alabama 13-8 on Friday night.
JSU finished the night with five home runs. Mason Maners blasted the first of his JSU career, a two-run shot in the top of the fifth inning. Cole Frederick’s two-run homer in the top of the seventh put the Gamecocks up 11-3.
Maners added a two-run single in JSU’s seven-run fourth inning. He finished 4-for-6 with two runs and a stolen base. Maners, who improved his batting average to .340, extended his hitting streak to 11 games.
JSU (19-21, 12-7 ASUN) will play UNA (9-30, 2-17) again on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Seven to know
—AJ Causey finished 2-for-2 and drove in two insurance runs with a single in the top of the ninth inning.
—Frederick scored two runs and finished 2-for-5.
—Carignan scored two runs and finished 1-for-4 with two walks.
—Crowe went 2-for-4 and walked twice. His home run was his team-leading 10th of the season.
—Strachan was 2-for-2 and walked twice. He finished with two RBIs.
—Tanner Snow finished 1-for-3 and scored two runs.
—Brennen Norton and Isaac Alexander each scored a run, and Luke Coker scored once and drove in a run.