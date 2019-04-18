Jacksonville State’s baseball team belted eight home runs Thursday night in an 18-3 rout of Eastern Kentucky at Earle Combs Stadium in Richmond, Ky.
The Gamecocks got two home runs from Alex Webb and one apiece from Nash Adams, Nic Gaddis, Chase Robinson, Isaac Alexander, Alex Strachan and Carson Crowe.
Four to know
—By the time Eastern Kentucky plated its first run in the bottom of the sixth inning, JSU already held a commanding 16-0 advantage. The Gamecocks scored two runs in the first, five in the third and three apiece in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
—Garrett Farmer picked up his fourth win of the season, allowing two earned runs on six hits over six innings with six strikeouts. Michael Gilliland recorded his first save of the season, allowing one earned run on three hits over three innings with three strikeouts.
—Webb had the biggest night for the hot-hitting Gamecocks, finishing 4-for-5 with four RBIs and four runs scored. Adams, Gaddis, Alexander and Devin Brown finished with two hits apiece.
—JSU (20-16, 11-5 OVC) will continue its three-game series at Eastern Kentucky (22-16, 9-7) today and Saturday. Both games are scheduled to begin at noon.