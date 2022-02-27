JSU baseball: Gamecocks beat Southern Mississippi for season's first win

Jacksonville State secured its first baseball win of the season Sunday with a 5-3 win at Southern Mississippi.
The Golden Eagles (5-2), an NCAA tournament team in 2021, took the first two games of the series against JSU (1-6).
The Gamecocks rallied from a 3-0 deficit with a run in the sixth inning, three in the seventh and an insurance run in the ninth.
Jake Peppers (1-1) got the win with 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief. He allowed one hit. A.J. Causey picked up his first collegiate save by nailing down the final 1⅔ innings.
Causey entered with one out and runners on first and third in the eighth inning but got Will McGillis to ground into a double play. In the ninth, Causey allowed two runners on base but benefitted from another double play.
Cole Frederick drove in the tying and winning runs in the seventh with a double.
JSU will play again Saturday when the Gamecocks host Siena (0-6) in a doubleheader at 3 p.m. They'll play again Sunday at 1 p.m.
Five to know
—Camden Lovrich started for JSU and worked five innings, allowing three runs.
—Center fielder T.J. Reeves was 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI. He is hitting .333 with a team high in hits (eight) and RBIs (six).
—Shortstop Isaac Alexander entered the game 1-for-14 for the season but broke out with a 2-for-3 day. He doubled and drove in a run. He also stole a base.
—Carson Crowe was 1-for-3 with two walks and two stolen bases.
—Alex Carignan had an RBI double, and Derrick Jackson was 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, a hit-by-pitch and two RBIs. Kody Putnam was 1-for-3 with a run and a walk.