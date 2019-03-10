JACKSONVILLE — What a way to break a hitting slump.
Jacksonville State drove Eastern Illinois' starting pitcher off the mound in the first inning and thumped a trio of relievers to beat the visiting Panthers 12-5 on Sunday afternoon.
JSU (7-10, 2-1 OVC) had scored 20 combined runs in the previous seven games, but the Gamecocks broke out in a big way to take the first series on their Ohio Valley Conference schedule. Eight different Gamecocks players got hits, and three hit a home run.
"We really needed the bats to get going," Jacksonville State coach Jim Case said. "We know that we're a better offensive team than what we've shown. We've scuffled. It was really good for that to turn around."
One of the biggest at-bats came in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out, nobody on and JSU trailing 4-3, Cole Frederick drove the first pitch he saw over the fence in left-center field. That tied it, and in the next inning, Chase Robinson delivered an even bigger hit.
Nic Gaddis had singled, and Alex Strachan had doubled, putting them on second and third with two outs. Chase Robinson slugged a double down the right field line to put the Gamecocks up 6-4. They never trailed again.
"Sometimes it's like medicine," Case said. "Everybody's looking for that big hit and we haven't been able to get it, and all of a sudden against a quality pitcher, Chase steps up and wham. It's like the whole dugout — myself included — let out a sigh almost."
The sense of relief seemed palpable, and JSU teed off in the seventh and eighth. Taylor Craven smashed a two-run homer in the seventh, and in the eighth, Alex Webb delivered a run-scoring single, and Gaddis followed with a three-run homer.
"Chase's hit eased up everything," Case said. "We don't need to try harder; we need to try easier."
What to know
—JSU starter Dylan Hathcock got only two outs before Case removed him. He struggled with his control, walking two batters and hitting two others. Colin Casey (3 ⅔ innings, two runs), Alex London (two-thirds of an inning, no runs) and Corley Woods (four innings, one run) limited Eastern Illinois the rest of the way. London (1-1) got his first JSU win, and Woods got his first JSU save.
—Craven leads the team in home runs (six) and RBIs (13). Gaddis went 3-for-4 and is tops in batting average (.338) and second in home runs (four) and RBIs (10).
—Casey, who is a Jacksonville High graduate, set a career high with his 3⅔ innings on the mound. He settled down after a tough start. Entering with two outs and bases loaded, he was called for a balk that brought home a run. He got the next batter out to end the inning.
Who said
—Case on the job Casey did: "He doesn't come to the park thinking, 'I'm going to be in the game in the first inning.' All of a sudden, it's like boom — you're in there. The only disappointing thing about his whole outing was the balk."
—Woods on the bullpen pitching 8⅓ innings: "Coach Case always says at practice, 'Keep the team in the game, the big hits will come.' We've been struggling a little bit with that so far, but we got 11 hits and 12 runs, so the big hits came like Coach Case said. We kept them where they were at, and that was our goal."
Next up
—Jacksonville State will host Troy on Wednesday at 6 p.m.