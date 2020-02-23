JSU baseball: Gamecocks' bats are silent as JSU drops another to Central Michigan

JACKSONVILLE — Another day, and another good pitching performance from Jacksonville State.
The hitting, however, might need some work.
Jacksonville State fell 2-1 in 11 innings to Central Michigan at home Sunday afternoon. Central Michigan, the Mid-American Conference champion last year and NCAA tournament team, has managed only three runs in three games against JSU pitching but still has two wins. After the Gamecocks won 8-0 in the opener of a doubleheader Saturday, Central Michigan won the second game 1-0.
"Talking about today, just today, I don't think we were real competitive," JSU coach Jim Case said. "I thought what we did was have some guys who were trying to take everything into their own hands instead of saying, 'I'm the leadoff man. What's my job as leadoff man? I've got to get on base. So, what I'm going to do is look real hard into that opposite-field gap and I'm going to try to hit the ball as hard as I can right there.' I thought there were too many easy outs."
Sunday's loss was especially frustrating for JSU. After the Gamecocks managed a run in the fourth inning, Central Michigan matched that in the sixth with the help of the leadoff batter getting hit by a pitch. That was one of four times Sunday in which Central Michigan had the first batter in an inning get on base either through a walk or a hit-by-pitch. Case had emphasized to his team the previous day that this is a no-no.
"The leadoff walks, the hitting the guy to start off an inning — those things, to me, that's when bad things happen to you," Case said. "Honestly, we dodged some bullets. We turned some double plays."
JSU turned two double plays to limit the damage, but Central Michigan broke through in the sixth.
After Drew Lechnir got hit by a Michael Gilliland pitch to start the inning, he came home on a two-out triple by Zach Gilles.
In the 11th, reliever Corley Woods got the first two batters, but Central Michigan had Griffin Lockwood-Powell reach on a single, then Chase Rollin got on base on an error, and Zach Lechnir singled just out of reach of diving JSU shortstop Isaac Alexander. That brought home Powell-Lockwood with the winning run.
At the plate, JSU managed only six hits (all singles) and three walks off three Central Michigan pitchers. For Case, not enough guys worked to have a good at-bat.
"I thought it was, 'I'm trying to hit the ball over the fence,' and before you know it, the pitcher has thrown eight or 10 pitches and he's out of the inning, and we ain't done nothing other than see three guys camped under flyballs," he said.
Four to know
—Gilliland made his second start of the season and worked 5⅔ innings. He allowed three hits and one run. That's significantly better than his first start when he went 1⅔ innings against Missouri and gave up five runs. Gilliland, a sophomore, was used out of the bullpen a year ago.
—Corley Woods worked the final 3⅔ innings and allowed three hits, no walks and one run, the game-winner. It was unearned. He has thrown 8 ⅔ innings this season in three appearances and has given up just one earned run with no walks.
—Cole Frederick was 2-for-5 and scored JSU's lone run on a groundout by Carson Crowe. For the series, he is 4-for-14. Alex Webb was 1-for-5 Sunday and is 4-for-13 for the series.
—Central Michigan's Cameron Miller, the loudest and most consistent voice on the Chippewas bench this series, pitched the final two innings Sunday and got the win.
Who said
—Case on the offense Sunday: "For us to be a good team — which I think we will be — it's not going to be because we have anybody in our lineup who's going to hit 25 home runs. The strength of our team is we're pretty good from top to bottom. I didn't think we were scary anywhere today."
—Case on Gilliland's performance: "That's not the best I've seen him throw but that's more what we've been seeing. If you went from the start of fall practice to the start of the season, who was your best pitcher, it might've been Michael Gilliland. We didn't start him on opening day because he didn't start last season, and I wanted him to watch a couple of days. Today is more in line with what we've been seeing. He threw three pitches for strikes. I thought he competed really well."
—Case on whether his team was worn down from playing two games Saturday: "I might be tired, but I honestly think they're not. They're 18 to 21 years old. They're not tired. Not for a minute do I think that is has to do with fatigue. It's not that at all. It's a mindset. It's a little bit of a toughness issue, as in, 'This what I'm going to do.'"
What's next
—Jacksonville State (3-4) and Central Michigan (5-2) are slated to play the fourth game of their series Monday at 3 p.m. Rain is in the forecast, however. JSU has an artificial turf field, they can't play if it's raining while they're trying to play.