JSU baseball: Gamecocks are picked fourth in ASUN preseason poll

The ASUN Conference released its preseason baseball poll, and Jacksonville State is fourth among 12 teams.
The league's coaches voted for the squad. The ASUN also named a 14-player preseason all-league team, and nobody from JSU made the cut.
Defending ASUN regular-season champion Liberty was picked first, while Florida Gulf Coast was second and Stetson third.
The good news for JSU is that all three are in the East Division, so JSU was the highest pick from the West Division's six teams.
The Gamecocks played in the ASUN in 1996-2003 and finished first in the West Division in 1996 and '97.
They are coming off a 26-27 season last year, including 16-14 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
JSU will open its season Feb. 18-20 with a three-game homestand against Kentucky. The Feb. 18 opener is at 3 p.m. The Gamecocks are scheduled to play 31 home games this season.
The 2022 ASUN Baseball Championship will be hosted by Florida Gulf Coast in Fort Myers, Fla., on May 25-28.
Preseason Baseball Coaches Poll
Place, Team (first-place votes), Points
1., Liberty (9), 140
2., FGCU (3), 128
3., Stetson, 107
4., Jacksonville State, 102
5., Kennesaw State, 94
6., North Florida, 84
7., Jacksonville, 78
8., Eastern Kentucky, 57
8., Central Arkansas, 57
10., Lipscomb, 49
11., Bellarmine, 21
12., North Alabama, 19