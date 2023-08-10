 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Gamecocks add former Mets minor leaguer as hitting coach

JSU baseball teaser
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE  Jacksonville State's baseball team has a new hitting coach.

The school announced Thursday in a news release that new Gamecocks head coach Steve Bieser has added former Missouri player Brian Sharp to his staff.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.