JSU baseball: Gamecocks add former Mets minor leaguer as hitting coach

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's baseball team has a new hitting coach.
The school announced Thursday in a news release that new Gamecocks head coach Steve Bieser has added former Missouri player Brian Sharp to his staff.
Sharp played for Bieser at Missouri during 2016-18 and was a graduate assistant under Bieser this past season for the Tigers.
"Brian was a standout two-way player for me at Mizzou and after playing professionally for a couple seasons came back to serve as an assistant specializing in offensive development for the past three years," Bieser said in a release. "He is very knowledgeable in all facets of the game and will be a great addition to our staff. He will lead our hitting development efforts and assist in the recruitment of our prospective student athletes. Brian has dominated every role he has been in and will continue to be a great asset."
Sharp hit .321 with eight home runs, nine doubles and 39 RBIs as a senior in 2018. He also posted a 3.38 ERA on the mound with a 4-0 record in 10 appearances.
"It's an honor to be a member of the coaching staff and community at Jax State," Sharp said in a news release. "I am thankful for the opportunity and ready to get to work."
The New York Mets drafted Sharp in the 2018 draft, and he spent two years with the organization. In 2018-19, he appeared in 169 games and hit .215 with 16 homers and 60 RBIs.
